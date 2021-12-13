What to do if the money is not withdrawn from the ATM but the account is debited? Know- Complete process of getting money

Where cash is required, the withdrawal is done from the ATM machine itself. That is why many times such a sentence happens to people that while withdrawing money from ATM, money is deducted from your account and you do not even get the money. Here is information about what to do in such a situation.

In the digital age, people are transacting money using online payment methods. From buying a small item from the shop to any big work, digitally payments are being made. But in spite of this, excessive payment is being done even by withdrawing cash from ATM, the reason for this is also that digital payment is not being used in remote places or many people are not using it even for security reasons.

for what reasons money is deducted

It is also possible that due to a technical fault, your transaction may be stopped or the ATM will run out of cash. In this situation, your money is deducted from the account, which can be due to two main reasons. First, there may be technical concerns even after regular checks by banks. In this case, the money gets automatically credited to your account after a period of time and the bank notifies you of the transaction through a message.

Fraud can also be the reason

The second explanation could also be fraud. A skimmer device is embedded in the card reader, which shows the magnetic stripe on your machine. It may happen that your card can be cloned using the same stolen data, and money can be taken from your bank account without your knowledge.

what should be done

Contact your bank’s customer care service

You should first approach the customer care department of the bank. As per the Reserve Bank of India, any amount deducted from the account must be refunded to the customer’s account within seven working days of the complaint being lodged. If the payment is not made on time, they are entitled to delayed payment of Rs 100 per day. To get the money back, you can complain to the bank branch, after which the money is sent to the account based on your complaint record.

Talk to Branch Manager

You can also make a complaint by visiting the official website of the bank and get information regarding your transaction and withdraw the money from the deducted account.

it can also work

If none of these options work, you can inform the Reserve Bank of India or the financial authorities. Such complaints can be made in writing, either by letter or over the Internet. To get your money back, you have to wait at least 30 days after filing the complaint.