What to Expect as Ski Areas Head Into Another Pandemic Season



In fact, many areas with only a handful of restaurants, such as Powder Mountain in Utah, didn’t even open their dining area last winter. “We were very, very conservative,” said JP Goulet, a spokesman for Powder Mountain. This season, the entire resort will once again have indoor dining, at its full potential, although Powder Mountain will continue its conservative approach with limited seating. Other areas rely on guests to take advantage of the increased outdoor dining options added last winter. Well Resorts aims to require skiers to book slots at any of its on-mountain restaurants, 24 hours in advance, through an app introduced last season.

Well-resorts have one of the most comprehensive security strategies (no proof required to use the toilet), as proof of vaccination is required for those 12 years of age and older, whether full-service or cafeteria-style. In Taos, guests must be vaccinated to eat in most resort-owned restaurants; Skiers in Aspen will only have to show proof of vaccination at a full-service meal place in the mountains.

As temperatures drop, more and more people are looking forward to skiing or hiking. Here's what to look for and tactics to help ease the way.

Vaccination is required for staff assisting guests at home, for employers such as Well Resorts, Aspen Skiing Company and employers such as Snowbird, Utah. At the very least, most ski areas that do not require staff vaccinations will undergo regular testing.

North of the border

Skiers can expect more caution at Canadian resorts. Although proof of vaccination is required to enter the country, provincial health guidelines for Canadian and international travelers determine many ski area policies this winter.

The resorts of Canadian Rockies, which owns the Fernie Alpine Resort in British Columbia and Kicking Horse and Mont Saint-Anne in Quebec, have announced that skiers (12 or 13 years of age and older, depending on the resort) will have to show proof. Vaccination to operate a lift similar to Quebec’s Tremblant (age 13 and older).

Alberta resorts such as Lake Louise, Mount Norquay and Banff Sunshine require proof of vaccination or recent negative tests (PCR and quick test results accepted), not only to enter most indoor spaces and take ski lessons but also to run shuttles in the mountains. .

Sun Peaks in British Columbia – including Whistler Blackcomb, which is part of Vail Resorts – requires proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants. Meanwhile, Sun Peaks ski lessons will continue in smaller group sizes than usual, and masking and physical distance between lines and in elevators are still strongly encouraged.