What to know about Apple’s new iPhone

It’s that time of year again, when Apple unveils its latest gadgets ahead of the holiday season.

On Tuesday, the iPhone maker is holding its annual product event – literally, due to the coronavirus pandemic – and introduces its latest lineup. New products – which include iPhones and Apple Watches – will have a stronger focus on screens, in an era when people are increasingly glued to them.

According to people briefed about the event, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the products, the company organized an event at 10 a.m. Pacific Time to show off new iPhones with better displays and the slightly larger-screen Apple Watch. The broadcast of the video presentation began. Apple declined to comment.

People said that the beauty of the new iPhone will be very similar to last year’s model. The biggest change will be in the screen, with what’s known as a higher “refresh rate” that will smooth out video and motion. The camera will also be improved, the people said.

The new Apple Watch will also look similar to last year’s model, but will include a slightly larger display that may show more pixels, people privy to the products. This will make the pictures and text displayed on the watch face look more attractive.