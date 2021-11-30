World

What To Know About Oxford High School

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Sophomore fired a semi-automatic handgun at Oxford High School in Mitch, Oakland County, north of Detroit, killing at least three people and injuring several others.

Located in Oxford, a small community in North Oakland County, Oxford Community School is the only high school in the district that is said to give families a “small town experience in the metro Detroit area.”

Less than 6,000 students from five townships and two villages in southeastern Lower Michigan are enrolled in a large white district. The school offers a program where students can take college credit and earn an associate’s degree.

Once the site of a middle school, an architecture firm in neighboring Bloomfield Hills completed the conversion in 2004 to Oxford High School. The renovation cost about $ 40 million for the high school, which now has at least 33 classrooms, as well as a large gymnasium and performing arts center.

