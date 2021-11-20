The five largest Chinese mining companies in the Congo, which focus on cobalt and copper mining, also owe a total of $ 124 billion from Chinese state-backed banks.

One of the government-backed companies, China Molybdenum, which bought two US-owned reserves, described itself to The Times as a “pure business entity” on two stock exchanges. Records show that 25 percent of the company is owned by local government in China.

Congolese officials accuse Chinese mining companies of defrauding the country of promised revenues and reforms.

As part of a broader anti-corruption effort, Congolese people are reviewing previous mining agreements, with financial support from the US government. They are also investigating whether Chinese promises to build roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure have been kept.

Separately, Chinese molybdenum has been accused of withholding payments to the government from its tanke fungurum cobalt and copper mines. The company said it had done nothing wrong and questioned whether it was a concerted effort to spoil it.

There is a Chinese phrase that means: “Wherever there is a desire to condemn, the evidence will be followed,” the spokesman said. “I vaguely think we’re stuck in big power gaming.”

The purchase of the US-owned mine from the Chinese was facilitated by a firm with Hunter Biden on board.

Tenke Fungurume, one of the largest cobalt mines in the world, was controlled by the American company Freeport-McMoRan. It was later sold in 2016 to China Molybdenum in a series of transactions worth 8 3.8 billion. The sale was helped by a Chinese private equity firm that bought the mine from a minority owner.

Hunter Biden, a founding board member of a private equity firm, was the son of an American president. According to Chinese economic documents, the Washington Company on which Mr. Biden is a shareholder in the company he controls. Chris Clark, Mr Biden’s lawyer, said his client had “no longer any direct or indirect interest” in Washington and Chinese companies. Filing in China shows that he is no longer a board member of the Chinese firm. Mr Biden did not respond to a request for comment.