What to Know About the Heat Wave

A blast of hot air is expected to raise temperatures across much of the contiguous United States over the coming week, adding another period of sweltering days to what has already been a punishing summer for many.

The Great Plains and Midwest, as well as parts of the east, can expect highs 10 to 15 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service. And in places where residents also have to deal with high humidity, those temperatures could look like they’ve hit triple digits.

This extreme heat will be the product of a “heat dome”, much like the one that oppressed the Pacific Northwest this summer.

Here’s what you need to know about heat waves:

What causes a heat wave?

In most parts of the country, temperatures must be above the historical average in an area for two or more days before the “heat wave” label is applied to a heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. But the definition may vary by region; in the northeast, it is defined as three consecutive days in the 90s or more.