What to Know About the Length of the Jury Deliberations in the Rittenhouse Trial
KENOSHA, Wis. – Only 12 people know why the jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhaus trial went on for almost three days without a verdict.
But one thing is clear: the length of deliberation does not have to be a sign of good or bad for both sides, and high-profile examples of both acquittal and conviction after long deliberation.
The only thing the jury made clear about their approach was that at least some of them wanted to revisit parts of the abundant video footage shown in the trial, and they needed 36 more copies of the jury’s instructions.
It can take days for a jury to acquit or convict. Jury in Minneapolis held a 10-hour debate in April over two days before convicting former police officer Derek Chauvin, including the second-degree murder of George Floyd.
The Florida jury weighed in on George Zimmerman for more than 16 hours before acquitting him of a second-degree murder in 2013 for the fatal shooting of Trevon Martin.
It took California magistrates more than nine days and 35 hours in 2005 to acquit actor Robert Blake of murdering his wife. Ian Mayen, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, said, “You can’t read anything in terms of length of thought, and it’s very stressful for the parties.”
Mr Mayen noted that Mr Rittenhouse’s defense had tried to limit the number of re-views of the jury, while the plaintiffs argued that the viewing was unlimited. Mr Maine said this meant that his lawyers would want the jury to focus on Mr Rittenhouse’s testimony.
The best case for defense lawyers is “if the jury believes what came out of their client’s mouth,” Mr. Mayan said. In Mr. Rittenhaus’s case, as the hours have passed, the jury has been marked with no words, as the parties have been called back to court for notes, arguments on the motion, and other matters.
The time required for video evidence and the jury’s request indicate that the panel is using evidence-based approaches that are more likely to lead to in-depth deliberations and less likely to lead to controversy, said Valerie Hans, a professor at Cornell Law School. Studied the jury method.
Juries sometimes take a “decision-driven” approach in which people express their opinions early in the deliberations, she said. “If you immediately say ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’, then you have done something of public commitment,” Hans said.
That approach is more likely to lead to a hung jury, she added.
Mr Rittenhaus, his family and lawyers stand in a one-story room from the courtroom where Bruce Schroeder, a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, waits while working on other cases.
The jurors take a toll because they don’t know what they’re thinking, John A. Birdsole said, referring to Milwaukee-based attorney Joe Mr. Ritenhaus is not involved in the trial, but the jury has been holding discussions for a week.
He said he tried to stretch it out and work on his other cases. “It’s very nerve-racking. You’re trying to analyze every question that comes down to measure where they are,” he said. “But, of course, it’s all just guesswork.”
