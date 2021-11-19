What to Know About the Length of the Jury Deliberations in the Rittenhouse Trial

KENOSHA, Wis. – Only 12 people know why the jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhaus trial went on for almost three days without a verdict.

But one thing is clear: the length of deliberation does not have to be a sign of good or bad for both sides, and high-profile examples of both acquittal and conviction after long deliberation.

The only thing the jury made clear about their approach was that at least some of them wanted to revisit parts of the abundant video footage shown in the trial, and they needed 36 more copies of the jury’s instructions.

It can take days for a jury to acquit or convict. Jury in Minneapolis held a 10-hour debate in April over two days before convicting former police officer Derek Chauvin, including the second-degree murder of George Floyd.