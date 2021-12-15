What to Know – Gadget Clock





The new rules will boost required dose proof from one to two for all private workers; kids aged 12 and up will also have to show proof of two vaccine doses for most indoor activities that same date

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the mandate expansion is necessary to combat the triple COVID threat of omicron’s emergence, delta’s severity and potential spikes related to holiday gatherings and travel

More details are expected Wednesday from City Hall on the looming private-sector vaccine mandate set to take effect later this month, a strictest-in-the-nation order Mayor Bill de Blasio has said is a necessary preemptive strike against the triple COVID threat posed by omicron’s emergence, delta’s severity and the holidays.

De Blasio announced the planned mandate expansion to New York City’s entire private workforce last week as part of an overarching plan that also includes new COVID requirements for children and ups required dose proof from one to two for anyone aged 12 and up. The changes take effect on Dec. 27.

It’s not yet clear how businesses will be required to track and report employee vaccination status. Watch the mayor’s COVID briefing in the player below.

Asked about potential consequences for companies and employees in violation, de Blasio says some have to be in play to maximize compliance. He didn’t elaborate on what those might entail. Additional information is expected as early as Wednesday.

For the city’s workforce, noncompliance with the vaccine mandate in the absence of an approved exemption comes with unpaid leave. Some smaller private businesses may not have that capacity, de Blasio acknowledged, which is why his team has spent the last nine days trying to work through the challenges with them.

Regardless, de Blasio is expected to face some backlash from businesses of all sizes over various elements of his vaccine mandate expansion, which will take effect two days after Christmas. For small businesses, some of the complaints have been around workforce size. If they don’t have the staffing depth to put non-vaccine compliant employees on leave, some wonder how they can enforce the order.

In other cases, larger businesses fear the loss of much-needed holiday revenue. The organization that represents the city’s restaurant industry expressed concern about the proof of two vaccine doses kids aged 12 and up will have to provide to go indoors. It appears the second dose would have had to have been at least two weeks prior to entry, though that component has been confusing to some already.

The order will likely encounter some legal challenges, too, as de Blasio’s other vaccine mandates have done. He and his top legal advisers, though, feel confident this one will also survive the court system. His corporate counsel laid out the reasoning for that when the mayor first introduced the new mandate last week.

Either way, little specific guidance has been issued thus far and even if more of that comes on Wednesday, businesses across the city won’t have much time to figure out the best way for them to implement the new regulations and minimize fallout.

De Blasio has repeatedly insisted that the city’s rising vaccination rate is proof vaccine mandates work — and he claims they’re needed to protect the one-time U.S. epicenter of the pandemic from further economic and human loss this winter.

It comes amid an omicron-fueled COVID case surge that has seen citywide weekly COVID averages soar 41% over the averages for the prior four weeks and a delta-driven spike in hospitalizations that is prompting drastic new action by the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new mask-or-vaccine order took effect Monday amid what she described as an alarming jump in across-the-board COVID metrics. Local health departments are tasked with enforcing the measure, which is set to be reevaluated on Jan. 15. De Blasio has publicly supported Hochul’s order, while a number of Republican county executives in other parts of the state vowed not to enforce it.

At least one such incoming executive for Long Island’s Nassau County flatly said he wouldn’t enforce the order because “we’re not in crisis. It’s not necessary here.”

Hochul strongly disagrees. Asked a day ago why she didn’t take a more targeted community or ZIP code approach to the newly imposed restrictions, the governor said the latest COVID increases are affecting virtually the entire state.

The state COVID case rate per 100,000 residents is up 58% since Thanksgiving, Hochul said Tuesday, marking an increase from 43% in just the last week. The hospitalization metric is even more jarring: That rate per 100,000 residents is up 70% since Thanksgiving, Hochul said. On Friday, it was up 59%.

Total hospitalizations have now surpassed 3,700 for the first time since April 20 and are up 92% in the last month alone.

New York isn’t alone in experiencing what Hochul described as a full-on holiday surge. A number of states, California among the latest, have reimposed mask or vaccination (or both) mandates in hopes of stemming the winter COVID tide.

While omicron isn’t thought to lead to more severe cases, like delta, it has been increasing infections at a rate the World Health Organization says no other variant has done over the course of this pandemic. The sheer number of cases alone could overwhelm unprepared hospitals, the director of the organization said.

New data from Pfizer shows its vaccine is 70% effective at preventing omicron-related hospitalizations but 33% effective at preventing new omicron infections.

New York and New Jersey are both detecting the new variant at a rate four times the pace of the national average, according to the CDC. One top U.S. virologist said Tuesday omicron is expected to overtake delta as the dominant strain within weeks.

As Dr. Robert Redfield put it, “We’re in for a rough couple months.”

