What to Know on New Alert System – Gadget Clock



Some of New York City’s longstanding COVID-19 safety measures are going by the wayside, but its health officials have a new alert system ready to keep residents informed on the current virus threat.

On Friday, the same day the city’s mayor and health commissioner announced an end to the “Key2NYC” policy that required proof of vaccination to enter most establishments, the health department released its new alert program.

The city plans to track the present threat of COVID-19 through a four-tiered alert system using red, orange, yellow and green to denote what New Yorkers should do to keep themselves safe.



Credit: NYC Health Department

Alert levels red (very high), orange (high), yellow (medium, and green (low), also reflect the level of community spread. Once the city reaches orange or red levels, its health care services are under extreme pressure.

As of its rollout, New York City was currently under a low alert level, according to the NYC Health Department.

If the city faces a rise in alert level, the health department says NYC officials will consider bringing back face mask requirements in high-risk settings and places where social distancing is not possible. They could also look at bringing back vaccine requirements for most indoor places.

“We will make proper public health decisions to keep our city safe. We will pivot if we see a reason to change any policies. We’re going to be unafraid to make those adjustments and changes. COVID changes. It shifts, it modifies. We must be open to do the same,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The green, or low, alert level calls for the following prevention tips: