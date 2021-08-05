What to Watch at the Olympics: Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball
As the Tokyo Games approach their final weekend, there are plenty of semi-finals and medal rounds. Here are some highlights from the U.S. broadcast schedule on Thursday morning. All hours are oriental.
SKATEBOARDING A replay of the men’s park final will air at 5 a.m. on NBCSN.
STRUGGLE Coverage of the men’s freestyle in the 57 kilogram and 86 kilogram categories and the women’s freestyle in the 57 kilogram category begins at 5:15 a.m. on the Olympic Channel, as well as semi-final matches in three other divisions.
WATER POLO Australia and Canada meet in a 5:20 am Women’s Ranking match on NBCOlympics.com. Spain meet Hungary in the semi-finals at 6:50 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com, with a replay at 10:45 a.m. on USA.
HANDBALL France meet Egypt in the semi-finals, with delayed coverage starting at 5:45 am on NBCSN.
BASEBALL The United States faces South Korea in the 6 a.m. semi-finals against the United States.
BASKETBALL Following the USA-Australia game, France and Slovenia will play at 7 a.m. on NBCSN in the other men’s semi-final.
GOLF A replay of the second round of the women’s stroke play tournament will begin at 7 a.m. on the Golf Channel.
VOLLEYBALL In a men’s semi-final match, France faces Argentina at 9 a.m. against the United States.
CYCLING The track finals will air at 10 a.m. in the United States.
TABLE TENNIS Delayed coverage of the women’s doubles bronze medal game will begin at 10 a.m. on NBCSN.
FIELD HOCKEY The men’s gold medal match between Australia and Belgium will be broadcast on replay at 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN.
