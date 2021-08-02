What to Watch in the Balance Beam Final

The women’s gymnastics events in Tokyo will conclude with the balance beam final on Tuesday, and Simone Biles will compete for the first time since retiring from the team final a week ago.

This is the last chance to win an individual medal for Biles, who qualified for each final but withdrew from the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercises due to a blockage mental state that prevented him from competing in complete safety.

She will face her teammate Sunisa Lee, who won all-around gold and bronze on bars; Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing of China, who finished first and second on beam in the qualifying round; and Larisa Iordache from Romania, who is looking to redeem herself after years of injuries.

Updated August 2, 2021, 4:07 p.m. ET

How to watch in the United States

LIVE: The competition begins Tuesday at 4:50 a.m. EST and can be streamed live via the NBC Olympics site, Peacock or the NBC Sports app.

BAND DELAY: Many fans will prefer to broadcast a rerun or watch the delayed broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

How the competition works

The eight gymnasts who achieved the best scores on balance beam in the qualifying rounds, with a maximum of two per country, will participate in the final. (Fifth-placed gymnast Lu Yufei of China was ruled out by the two-per-country rule, and ninth-placed gymnast Flávia Saraiva of Brazil advanced instead.)