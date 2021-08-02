What to Watch in the Balance Beam Final
The women’s gymnastics events in Tokyo will conclude with the balance beam final on Tuesday, and Simone Biles will compete for the first time since retiring from the team final a week ago.
This is the last chance to win an individual medal for Biles, who qualified for each final but withdrew from the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercises due to a blockage mental state that prevented him from competing in complete safety.
She will face her teammate Sunisa Lee, who won all-around gold and bronze on bars; Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing of China, who finished first and second on beam in the qualifying round; and Larisa Iordache from Romania, who is looking to redeem herself after years of injuries.
How to watch in the United States
LIVE: The competition begins Tuesday at 4:50 a.m. EST and can be streamed live via the NBC Olympics site, Peacock or the NBC Sports app.
BAND DELAY: Many fans will prefer to broadcast a rerun or watch the delayed broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.
How the competition works
The eight gymnasts who achieved the best scores on balance beam in the qualifying rounds, with a maximum of two per country, will participate in the final. (Fifth-placed gymnast Lu Yufei of China was ruled out by the two-per-country rule, and ninth-placed gymnast Flávia Saraiva of Brazil advanced instead.)
Each routine will receive a score for difficulty and another for performance, and the two will be added together to produce the final scores. Here is a guide to beam and scoring skills.
Americans
Simone Bilès, 24, will compete in her only apparatus final at these Games, and it is not clear whether she will perform the same drill she did in the qualifying round, which had a huge difficulty score, 6, 5. It would make her a strong contender for a medal if she avoided the big stumble she had on her full twist double back outing. (She was the sixth to advance to the final because of this error, but, without her, she probably would have been second.) However, since her mental block is related to the spin, she can switch to a double pike out, which would reduce the difficulty by 0.4.
Sunisa Lee, 18, said ahead of the Olympics that she wanted to win a medal on balance beam, and she could do it: she had the third-highest score, 14.2, in the qualifying round. But with so many strong gymnasts in the final, she has no room for error. She didn’t quite match her qualifying score in the team final, scoring 14.133, and she scored 13.833 in the all-around final after nearly losing her balance on her first skill.
Field
Here are the other six competitors, in the order in which they qualified:
Guan Chenchen, 16, from China, is in Tokyo due to her routine on beam – she won the World Cup series on beam to compete in the Olympics as an individual, separate from the Chinese team – and it turned out in the qualifying round. She blew the rest of the field away with a score of 14.933, thanks in large part to a difficulty score almost half a point higher than any other qualifier.
Tang Xijing, 18, of China, had the second-best score on beam in qualifying, 14.333. But unlike Guan, who had more than a week to recover from the qualifying round and prepare for the final, Tang – the 2019 world all-around silver medalist – competed on all four apparatus in the final. team and all-around final and will arrive at Tuesday’s event tired.
Larissa Iordache, 25, from Romania, qualified fourth with a score of 14.133. The question mark is her ankle, which she seemed to hurt on her way down. She is looking for her first individual Olympic medal after winning bronze with the Romanian team at the 2012 Games and after four years in which she tore her Achilles tendon, had three operations, had Covid, lost his mother and qualified for Tokyo by competing through a kidney infection.
Ellie Black, 25, of Canada, was the fifth qualifier with a score of 14.1 and a more difficult routine than any other finalist except Guan and Biles, but she has an ankle injury that prevented her from participate in the final of the all-around competition. If she got to the podium despite this, Black – who is the 2017 world all-around silver medalist and competing in her third Games – would be the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics.
Vladislava Urazova, 16, from Russia, qualified seventh with a score of 14.0. She won gold with the Russian team last week and was fourth in the all-around, but barring major errors from other competitors, she is unlikely to be a contender for a medal on beam because his difficulty score is only 5.8 – more than a point lower than Guan’s and several tenths lower than the average for this final.
Flávia Saraiva, 21, from Brazil, was the last to qualify for the final, with a score of 13.966, and is in a similar situation to Urazova as her difficulty score is 5.9. Like Iordache and Black, she can also be dealing with an injury; she appeared to injure her ankle during her floor routine in the qualifying round. At the 2016 Olympics, she finished fifth in the beam final.
