What to Watch on Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple TV plus and more: Take a break from daily soaps and binge on THESE 7 reality TV shows

What to Watch on Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple TV plus and extra: Take a break from daily soaps and binge on THESE 7 reality TV shows



Hola buddies, we all know you would be bored of the monotonous daily soaps that your mums binge all through the day. So, we now have compiled a checklist of some reality TV shows that can function a break from these overly dramatic daily soaps, you can binge-watch in your free time on Netflix, Amazon Prime Movies, Netflix, Sony LIV, Apple TV and extra. So, with out additional ado, let’s have a dekko on the checklist of 7 attention-grabbing and distinctive reality TV shows right here:

LOL – Hasse toh Phasse – Amazon Prime Movies

Impressed by the Australian reality TV present, LOL – Hasse toh Phasse is a present the place 6 comedians are pitted in opposition to one another in a room whereby they battle it out with their wit, comedy, timing and gigs. The primary version of LOL – Hasse toh Phasse was hosted and judged by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi. It noticed Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Aakash Gupta, Aadar Malik, Aditi Mittal and Ankita Shrivastav competing in opposition to one another. You possibly can binge-watch LOL – Hasse toh Phasse on Amazon Prime Video.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Netflix

Fabulous Love of Bollywood Wives was one of the crucial talked-about sequence that featured the lives of 4 Bollywood actor wives and their lives. It starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey. Watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix.

Carpool Karaoke – Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke is without doubt one of the hottest reality shows whereby celebrities participate in karaoke periods alongside host James Corden. Carpool Karaoke may be streamed on Apple TV+.

Lava Ka Dhaava – Netflix

Jaaved Jaaferi entertained us with the Indian commentary on Takeshi’s Fort. He has been internet hosting Lava Ka Dhaava on Netflix which is an Indian adaptation of The Flooring Is Lava. The reality TV present follows some groups who compete in overcoming some hurdles in a room full of pretend molten lava.

Tremendous Dancer 4 – Sony LIV

Dance primarily based reality TV shows are probably the most cherished reality TV shows in India. Tremendous Dancer is one such reality TV present which is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu to identify a few. The children getting into the present have some superb strikes that can shock and shock you. Watch Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 on Sony LIV.

Indian Idol – Sony LIV

If you’re considering Indian Idol 12 after studying about a few controversies, you may binge-watch the identical on the Sony LIV. Pay attention to varied mesmerizing voices on this singing reality TV and relive some main nostalgic recollections every week with songs that you just nearly forgot. Watch Indian Idol 12 on Sony LIV.

Indian Matchmaking – Netflix

Indian Matchmaking created fairly a buzz on social media after it was dropped on Netflix. It follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker, who helps folks discover their soulmates primarily based on the biodata they ship to her. Binge Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.

