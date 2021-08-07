What to Watch When U.S. Women’s Basketball Plays Japan for Olympic Gold

TOKYO – The women’s Olympic basketball tournament comes to a close on Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the United States) with a potentially unbalanced clash between the United States and Japan.

When the teams met earlier in this tournament, as a group, the Americans won by 17. In all aspects of the game – skill, speed, size, strength, to name a few – the United States. United should be superior.

But surprises happen. The Japanese will have home court advantage at home (all it’s worth in an arena devoid of paying spectators) and look for a huge upset to add another gold to the country’s impressive overall sum.

The Americans dominated.

A victory would extend a long period of American women’s dominance at the Olympics: the team has not lost a match in the tournament since 1992.