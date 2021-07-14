What Was Salman Khan’s Reaction On Aishwarya Rai Marriage

Mumbai. One of the most popular love stories of Bollywood celebs is the love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Before marrying Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007, Aishwarya’s name was associated with actor Salman Khan. There was a discussion in the entire industry about the affair of both. Reports said that after some time Salman’s behavior became very aggressive towards Aishwarya. In an interview, Aishwarya had also admitted to creating a ruckus outside Salman’s house. After this there was no relation between them and Aishwarya settled down with Abhishek Bachchan. When Aishwarya got married, Salman was asked about his reaction in an interview. Let’s know what Salman said about Aishwarya’s marriage at that time-

‘I pray for Aishwarya’s good life.

Salman was questioned in an interview about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. This interview was taken by India TV. In this, Salman had said about Aishwarya’s marriage that he is very happy that Aishwarya married a good person like Abhishek, he belongs to a good family. Salman further said, ‘I pray for Aishwarya’s good life.’ People praised him a lot for this reaction of Salman.

love story of aishwarya and abhishek bachchan

Significantly, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s love story started with the film ‘Umrao Jaan’. However, their first meeting was in 1999 during a photoshoot of the film ‘Dhai Akhar Prem Ke’. Abhishek Bachchan had said about this meeting that he expected to meet a beauty, but Aishwarya was very wonderful. After the film ‘Dhai Akhar Prem Ke’, they did Ramesh Sippy’s film ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ together in 2003. Abhishek had said that the love between them blossomed during the film ‘Umrao Jaan’ in 2005-06. According to him, they were very good friends and then both of them became each other.

In an interview to Oprah Winfrey, Abhishek had said that he was shooting for a movie in New York and stood in the balcony of his hotel thinking that he wished to marry Aishwarya Rai. So he took Aishwarya to the same balcony and proposed marriage. Aishwarya immediately said yes and the two got married on April 20, 2017.