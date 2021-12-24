what we gave to the rivers

Sandeep ‘Vihaan’

Whenever I go somewhere in Delhi by metro and on the way the metro passes over the Yamuna, my mind gets sad. It seems that Yamuna constantly wants to move away from the city, because this city has polluted the river a lot in the name of development. Although people may have reverence for Yamuna in their psyche, but in this reverence there is no concern for the polluted Yamuna. This tells that the memories of reverence in the name of Yamuna are left in the memory of the people, but not the river. Floating garbage and especially plastic bags in Yamuna river is a sign of people being facilitator and consumerist. It was taught in geography that only things that satisfy man’s desires can be resources, but the limits of man’s desires increased and the power of fulfilling resources gave the answer.

Earth and nature are the place of coexistence for all living beings, it has been forgotten by man for his own convenience. In tribal life there is a sense of coexistence with nature and the earth. In coexistence, both have respect for each other, which is not limited to resource thinking. Once the Yamuna used to flow along the wall of the Red Fort, but now it has gone away continuously. When we see a sick person in the house, the whole family is concerned about that person and gets involved in bringing him in a state of recovery. But the folk have detached themselves as if from the concern of the river. Rivers were once an integral part of folk life.

From ancient times different cultures reached their level of prosperity due to rivers. We can all look at the map and see that the most prosperous cities of the world are situated on the banks of rivers. Now the question arises that rivers have given us prosperity, but what have we given to rivers? The shrinking Yamuna symbolizes his illness. Its black water due to pollution is a sign of the disease of the river becoming canker. In the name of development, the river was filled with waste and degraded material. But in spite of all these concerns, we turned our backs on the rivers which were part of our people.

Almost ignoring the ecology of the river, we started encroaching more on its part. Just as man chose democracy for his development, in the same way the democracy of the river is also the ecology of the river, in which the fauna found in it and the vegetation found around the flow of the river. The domination of man over the river alone cannot be the democracy of the river. There should have been concern in the heart of our Delhi regarding Yamuna. When the people will worry, then the governments will also support.

To understand the rivers, I will take an example from the lifestyle of the hill people. I had gone to visit a place in Himachal. There a small river comes from the mountain in the middle of the village and joins the main river outside the village. I saw that the water coming out of the houses of the people of the village is not found in that river of the village. He says that river is a part of our daily life. The way we take care of ourselves, in the same way.

The path through which the Yamuna passes has been a part of the cultural life of the people of that place. We can hear its echo in old folk songs. But as soon as industrialization was accepted as development, the river went away from the concern of the people. We could not save the river which saved our civilization.

When industrialization took place in Europe, people concerned about environmental conditions protested. In view of this protest at that time, the supporters of industrial development termed the people protesting as fools. Their reasoning was that they did not want to allow the facilities to reach everyone. Man considered his selfishness to be the concern of development and people. He pushed the ecosystem of the bio-ecosystem to the extreme ends everywhere. Last means its depreciation point. Our definitions of development did not include all living things.

Man and his selfishness if just involved in it. It is man’s mistake to consider the river only as a human resource. When we try to save the river, the civilization of nature will survive. The idea of ​​limiting civilization to man is very narrow. There should be a place for all living beings and non-living in the civilization of nature, then only we will move towards balanced development and will be able to think of coexistence.

The post What We Gave Rivers appeared first on Jansatta.

#gave #rivers