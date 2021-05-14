What We Know About China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Landing



Landing on the crimson planet is perilous — NASA engineers check with it as seven minutes of terror when its rovers, most not too long ago Perseverance, arrive.

As a result of Tianwen-1 was already in orbit round Mars, its incoming velocity was not fairly as quick as Perseverance’s. Thus, China’s lander required a bit of additional terror — 9 minutes — for the touchdown, International Occasions, a newspaper managed by the Chinese language Communist Occasion, reported on Friday, citing specialists. The probe was additionally working by itself, as indicators at the moment take 17 minutes 42 seconds to journey between Mars and Earth.

Spacecraft descend towards Mars at a excessive velocity, and the skinny environment doesn’t do sufficient to sluggish the journey to the bottom. The shock waves of air compressed by the dashing capsule generate excessive warmth that should be absorbed or dissipated. Various Soviet, NASA and European missions have crashed.

Solely NASA has reached the floor of Mars intact greater than as soon as. The landings of its largest rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, have relied on parachutes to sluggish the spacecraft, shields to dissipate the warmth from atmospheric friction and complicated programs known as sky cranes. These have been mainly rocket-powered jetpacks, which carried the rovers beneath them and lowered them to the floor on cables earlier than flying safely away from the touchdown zone.

“For our nation’s first Mars exploration mission, we didn’t have firsthand information concerning the atmosphere on Mars, particularly the environment,” Chen Baichao, a senior designer for the mission, stated in remarks reported by The Paper, a Shanghai-based information web site. “So it was tantamount to us getting into a very unknown atmosphere, and you’ll think about how troublesome that’s.”

International Occasions reported that the Tianwen-1 probe lowered its altitude from its parking orbit earlier than its lander-rover mixture separated with the orbiter at round 4 p.m. Friday, Japanese time. (In China, it was 4 a.m. Saturday.)

The orbiter then rose and returned to its parking orbit about half an hour after the separation, to offer relay communication for the touchdown craft combo, the Chinese language area company informed International Occasions. The lander-rover mixture circled Mars for an additional three hours earlier than getting into the Mars environment en path to touchdown.