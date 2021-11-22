What We Know About Darrell Brooks, Suspect in the Waukesha Parade Crash
Darrell E. Brooks Jr., who is accused of driving the 2010 Ford Escape to the Christmas Parade in Wakesha, has a long, violent criminal history – and was released on $ 1,000 bail just six days ago. His girlfriend with the same SUV
Mr Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, has been charged or convicted in a number of cases over the past 22 years, including battery, domestic violence, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest in various Wisconsin jurisdictions.
He has served at least two prison terms and has spent years on probation and court-ordered work-release and anger management programs, records show.
On Nov. 2, Mr. Brooks was arrested in Milwaukee when his son’s mother accused him of punching her in the face in a hotel room, then chased her into his SUV and into the parking lot of the gas station, where he beat her. With the car, according to police.
“Authorities tracked the tire on the base of her left leg,” the officer wrote in a criminal complaint, alleging reckless endangering the woman, who faces up to 10 years in prison.
The woman was treated at the hospital for bruises and bruises on her face. Police found “swelling on her lips and blood on her face.”
Prosecutors agreed to release Mr Brooks on November 11 for a portion of the 10,000 bail initially requested. In a statement Monday, Milwaukee District Attorney John T. Chisholm described the state’s bail recommendation as “unreasonably low” and the “seriousness of the allegations” and “inconsistent” with official policy.
The statement said, “The office is currently conducting an internal review of the recent bail recommendation in this case, so that appropriate further steps can be taken.”
Mr Brooks’ lawyer in the November case, Joseph T. Domask said in a brief telephone interview that he could not comment on the matter without his client’s authorization.
In almost every one of his brushes, Mr. Brooks resisted arrest or attempted to obstruct authorities, according to records.
The pattern came true earlier this month: when police tried to arrest him, he went to his residence and, according to a criminal complaint, “closed four doors on the authorities” before stopping him.
He also has a long history of domestic abuse charges and paternity warrants, which are issued specifically for not providing child support.
Walkesha Police Department Chief Dan Thompson told reporters Monday that Mr. Brooks was involved in “domestic troubles” immediately before driving through the parade. He declined to release any other details or comment on Mr Brooks’ previous cases, saying they did not want to compromise on the current one.
#Darrell #Brooks #Suspect #Waukesha #Parade #Crash
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.