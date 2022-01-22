What We Know About Fallen Cop – Gadget Clock



A 22-year-old police officer is useless after being shot throughout a home violence name in Harlem Friday night time, and emotional NYPD leaders mentioned the entire metropolis ought to now be in mourning for his loss.

Officer Jason Rivera was recognized by police because the officer who was killed. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described him as a “son, husband, officer and pal” as she addressed members of the NYPD at Harlem Hospital.



Officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed in Harlem whereas responding to a home disturbance name.

Rivera was assigned to the thirty second Precinct, headquartered on the identical block because the capturing, which happened at 119 W. one hundred and thirty fifth Road, lower than a quarter-mile away.

Rivera’s physique was transported from the hospital later Friday night to the health worker’s workplace, given a full escort by a protracted line of police automobiles. Fellow officers lined the streets to bid farewell to their fallen comrade.

The NY Police and Hearth Widows’ & Kids’s Profit Fund, also called Reply the Name, mentioned it might present his widow a right away $25,000 and lift funds to maintain offering her that stipend yearly for all times.

Whereas on the Police Academy, Rivera wrote an earnest letter to his commanding officer about why he turned a cop. Information 4 New York obtained a replica of that letter, beneath:

Once I utilized to turn into a police officer, I knew this was the profession for me. I’d be the primary individual in my household to turn into a police officer. Coming from an immigrant household, I would be the first to say that I’m a member of the NYPD, the best police power on the planet. Rising up in New York Metropolis, I spotted impactful my position as a police officer would go on this chaotic metropolis of about 10 million individuals. I do know that somethings so small helps a vacationer with instructions, or serving to a pair resolve a difficulty will put a smile on somebody’s face.

rising up in Inwood, Manhattan, the communities relationship between the police and the neighborhood was not nice. I keep in mind sooner or later once I witnessed my brother being stopped and frisked. I ask myself why are we being pulled over if we’re in a taxi? I used to be too younger to know that in that point, the NYPD was pulling over and risking individuals at the next price. My perspective on police and the best way they police actually bothered me. As time went on I noticed the NYPD pushing laborious on altering the connection between the police and the neighborhood. this was once I realized that I wished to be a part of the boys in blue; higher the connection between the neighborhood and the police.