What we know about Ryan Larsen’s Parents and the latest Information about his search



Ryan Larsen, a lacking, autistic boy from La Vista, Nebraska, was final noticed on surveillance video at the Southfield Condo Advanced on seventeenth Might 2021. His trainer raised the alarm after Ryan walked out of La Vista West Elementary at noon. Authorities rapidly organized search efforts for the 11-year-old, hoping to seek out him earlier than it obtained darkish.

Larsen, a 5’8” boy, with brown hair and hazel eyes was carrying a black jacket, blue denims, and an Outdated Navy shirt, and had a polka-dot umbrella at the time of his disappearance. He was identified to cover sometimes disguise from his household, so the expectation was he could be discovered pretty shortly. Nonetheless, Ryan Larsen is but to show up per week after he left college on seventeenth Might 2021.

Ryan’s mother and father and household are devastated as their beloved Larsen is but to show up

On twenty fourth April 2021, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten held a press convention to present an replace about search efforts for Ryan Larsen. He knowledgeable the press that Ryan’s household was distraught, with certainly one of his sisters taking the disappearance ‘actually laborious.’ He mentioned:

“They’re [the family] clearly, they’re extraordinarily upset and one daughter is taking it actually laborious. I feel you noticed her heartfelt Fb posts the different night time, with the photos on there. The mom, the different sisters, had been simply destroyed.”

After Ryan disappeared from college, the academics notified his mother and the police instantly. “I can’t consider something extra heartbreaking as a mum or dad or a workers member than having to look for a kid,” a college spokesperson mentioned. Authorities approached the search optimistic that they’d discover Ryan Larsen shortly.

They realized from the household that Ryan had a historical past of operating away and hiding. “He may very properly be watching us proper now, laughing at us,” La Vista Police Captain Jeremy Kinsey mentioned. He, nonetheless, added that they had been involved about Ryan’s nourishment and treatment. He defined:

“We’ve got a listing of medicines he’s on. We’ve talked to medical doctors about the results of these drugs, and that’s regarding, that a few of the issues he must be on. You’ll be able to nonetheless survive with out these meds, however it helps you address the various things which might be on the market.”

A multi-agency group has targeted its search on an space recognized by K9 unit canine

In his Monday afternoon press convention, Police Chief Bob Lausten acknowledged that search efforts had been targeted on areas recognized by K9 models. The K9 models had singled out areas on the northeast finish of Walnut Creek Lake.

Authorities had lowered the lake’s water degree all through Monday to make it simpler for divers to entry the lake’s decrease ranges. The multi-agency group is looking out by foot, air, and in the water all through the day and night time. Lausten acknowledged that they’re utilizing ‘every little thing you possibly can consider’, together with drones, sonar, and rakes to search for Ryan.

Ryan pleaded with folks to cease spreading false info through social media as it would hamper search efforts. “There was some chatter on social media from some keyboard warriors in basements speaking about, ‘We’ve got an arrest, we discovered Ryan,’ that’s completely false,” Ryan mentioned. “Any info that’s going to return about this case goes to return from the La Vista police division.”

“We proceed to search,” he added. Lausten didn’t provide a definitive reply when requested whether or not they’re contemplating foul play. “Till we discover Ryan we can’t get to the level to determine that out,” he mentioned. In the event you spot Ryan, you’re suggested to chorus from calling his identify; as a substitute, preserve a secure distance and name 911.