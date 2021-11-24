What We Know About Sunny Balwani
Who is Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ right hand of Thernos and her ex-boyfriend and where was he during her fraud case? On Tuesday, Ms. Holmes testified against Mr. Balwani several times.
Mr Balwani’s lawyer, Jeffrey Coopersmith, was in the courtroom last week, taking notes in a large yellow notebook, reading legal documents on his phone and refusing to comment on his client. But Mr. Balwani was not found.
Or on a recent Sunday morning in Atherton, California, the Silicon Valley community that techno-rich people call home, he didn’t seem to be at home. No one answered the gate buzzer outside his 8,800-square-foot home he bought in 2018. There were no cars to see and no lights. The Zillow property is valued at 19 million.
The mystery of Mr. Balwani’s whereabouts lies in what we know about him, which is very little, including why he is called “Sunny”. His name is Ramesh, when he was a dot-com man in 1999, he was mentioned in a handful of stories and news. Her name appears on the documents of a Japanese artist’s divorce in 2002. A decade later he was co-writing a patent at Theranos, until then he was just sunny.
Mr. Balwani’s early career was in software. He was the Northern California sales manager for Microsoft, selling the company’s products to executives at other firms. 4 Oct. In 1999, when dot-com was booming, he joined a start-up called CommerceBid.com as chairman.
CommerceBid created a platform that enabled businesses to reduce costs against suppliers. That idea seemed to have unlimited potential, and did not reach its first birthday before CommerceBid was bought by another company called Commerce One for $ 225 million. A few weeks later, Commerce One, whose shares were publicly traded, was valued at 20 billion.
Then it collapsed. The recession forced businesses to cut costs, and officials wondered if technology might work well under any circumstances. Until 2004, Commerce One had no value. It was a routine dot-com rags-to-riches-to-rags story, rarely remembered in the big flameouts of the time.
Failure in Silicon Valley is considered a virtue because it teaches valuable lessons. But often it can be beneficial in itself. Mr. Balwani has reported this 40 million.
He later became chief executive at Theranos and had a love affair with Ms. Holmes, details of which are given in an email submitted to the court. Mr Balwani is also facing fraud charges and his case is set to be heard next year. Like Ms. Holmes, he has pleaded not guilty.
