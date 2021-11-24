What We Know About Sunny Balwani

Who is Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ right hand of Thernos and her ex-boyfriend and where was he during her fraud case? On Tuesday, Ms. Holmes testified against Mr. Balwani several times.

Mr Balwani’s lawyer, Jeffrey Coopersmith, was in the courtroom last week, taking notes in a large yellow notebook, reading legal documents on his phone and refusing to comment on his client. But Mr. Balwani was not found.

Or on a recent Sunday morning in Atherton, California, the Silicon Valley community that techno-rich people call home, he didn’t seem to be at home. No one answered the gate buzzer outside his 8,800-square-foot home he bought in 2018. There were no cars to see and no lights. The Zillow property is valued at 19 million.

The mystery of Mr. Balwani’s whereabouts lies in what we know about him, which is very little, including why he is called “Sunny”. His name is Ramesh, when he was a dot-com man in 1999, he was mentioned in a handful of stories and news. Her name appears on the documents of a Japanese artist’s divorce in 2002. A decade later he was co-writing a patent at Theranos, until then he was just sunny.