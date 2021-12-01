What We Know About the Michigan School Shooting Victims

After shooting a teenage boy at Oxford High School, the sheriff’s deputy tried to take Tate Maire, a 16-year-old man who had recently been a linebacker and tight end to his football team, to hospital.

He died in the patrol vehicle.

“There was no time to wait,” Oakland County, Mich. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday as authorities released the names of the three students killed. “He tried to load her into the car to get him to the hospital as soon as possible and he ended up in the car.”

On Tuesday night, more than 25,000 people signed an online petition to change the name of the school stadium to Tate, who recently won an all-field award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.