What We Know About the Michigan School Shooting Victims
After shooting a teenage boy at Oxford High School, the sheriff’s deputy tried to take Tate Maire, a 16-year-old man who had recently been a linebacker and tight end to his football team, to hospital.
He died in the patrol vehicle.
“There was no time to wait,” Oakland County, Mich. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday as authorities released the names of the three students killed. “He tried to load her into the car to get him to the hospital as soon as possible and he ended up in the car.”
On Tuesday night, more than 25,000 people signed an online petition to change the name of the school stadium to Tate, who recently won an all-field award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
The attack also killed Madison Baldwin, 17, and Hannah St. Juliana, 14.
At a news conference, Sheriff Bouchard said authorities did not know if the victims had been targeted. “We don’t know where he went before or why,” said Sheriff Bouchard, the suspect, 15-year-old Sophomore, who did not want to be named.
Eight others were injured, Sheriff Bouchard said, including a 14-year-old girl who was in critical condition with injuries to her chest and neck; 15-year-old boy in critical condition with head injury; A 17-year-old girl who was in critical condition due to a chest injury, a 14-year-old boy with severe injuries to the jaw and head; A 17-year-old girl was shot in the neck; A 15-year-old boy shot in the left leg; And a 17-year-old boy who was injured in the buttocks.
The sheriff said the injured 14-year-old was placed on a ventilator after surgery: “It’s very difficult for this young girl.”
The 47-year-old teacher, who was shot in the shoulder, was released from the hospital after treatment.
#Michigan #School #Shooting #Victims
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.