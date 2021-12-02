What We Know About the New Covid Variant, Omicron



What about vaccines?

Vaccines are expected to provide some protection against omicron because they stimulate not only antibodies but also other immune cells that attack virus-infected cells. Mutations in spike proteins do not obscure that response, which most experts believe is important in preventing serious illness and death.

Some health experts are promoting booster shots to boost antibody levels, citing the possibility of immunosuppression six months or more after vaccination.

Dr. Fawcett called on people to take booster shots, which he said would provide extra protection against serious illness. “We have said it over and over and it deserves to be repeated. If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated, if you have been vaccinated, get stimulants, masks, avoid crowds and avoid ventilated areas, continue to use reduction methods, ”he said on Tuesday.

Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, manufacturers of vaccines approved for use in the United States and AstraZeneca, which is widely used in Europe, all stated that they were studying Omicron and believed in their formulation capabilities. To target type.

Why is it called Omicron?

When the WHO began naming emerging forms of coronaviruses, they turned to the Greek alphabet – alpha, beta, gamma, delta, etc. – to make them easier to describe. The first “type of anxiety” alpha was introduced in the UK in late 2020, followed by a beta in South Africa.

But American sorority and fraternity veterans may have noticed that the system omitted the following two letters in alphabetical order: nu and shi.

Officials thought Nu would be easily confused with the “new”, but the next letter, Xi, is a little more complicated. WHO officials said it was a common last name and therefore potentially confusing. Some even mentioned the name of China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping.