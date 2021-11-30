What We Know About the Shooting of Daunte Wright

The trial of Kimberly Potter, a former police officer, will begin on Tuesday with a jury hearing after she was found guilty of killing Donte Wright for missing her gun for her taser while facing murder charges.

Min. Potter, 49, was arrested in April after she shot and killed Mr Wright, 20, at a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb a few days after Mr Wright was released from another officer trying to handcuff him. When Mr Wright returned to the driver’s seat of his car, Miss Potter issued a warning, suggesting that she was using her taser, and that Mr Wright was killed by a single shot.

During the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, a shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Brooklyn Center, Minn., Who was eventually convicted of the murder of George Floyd.

The killing of Mr Wright, a black man, and Ms Potter, a white woman, drew thousands of protesters to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a week. At night, people threw water bottles, stones and other objects at police officers stationed in front of the building; Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.