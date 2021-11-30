What We Know About the Shooting of Daunte Wright
The trial of Kimberly Potter, a former police officer, will begin on Tuesday with a jury hearing after she was found guilty of killing Donte Wright for missing her gun for her taser while facing murder charges.
Min. Potter, 49, was arrested in April after she shot and killed Mr Wright, 20, at a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb a few days after Mr Wright was released from another officer trying to handcuff him. When Mr Wright returned to the driver’s seat of his car, Miss Potter issued a warning, suggesting that she was using her taser, and that Mr Wright was killed by a single shot.
During the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, a shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Brooklyn Center, Minn., Who was eventually convicted of the murder of George Floyd.
The killing of Mr Wright, a black man, and Ms Potter, a white woman, drew thousands of protesters to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a week. At night, people threw water bottles, stones and other objects at police officers stationed in front of the building; Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
Starting this week, defense attorneys for both the former police officer and the plaintiff were expected to interview potential jurors for Ms. Potter’s trial, which is set to begin on December 8 with preliminary statements.
What happened in the shooting?
Ms. Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Central Police Department shortly after the shooting, was training another officer, Anthony Lucky, on April 11, when he pulled over Mr. Wright.
The plaintiffs allege that Officer Lucky told Mr. Wright that the registration of the Buick he was driving had expired, as indicated by the expired sticker tab on the car’s license plate, and that the air freshener was hanging. From its rearview mirror, which is a traffic violation.
Officials have installed Shri. Wright was named and found that a judge had issued a warrant for his arrest after missing a court date on two counts of misconduct. The allegations stem from carrying a pistol without a permit and fleeing the police during a June 2020 encounter with Minneapolis police officers.
Ms. Potter and Officer Lucky returned to Mr. Wright’s car and told them to get out, showing body camera footage. When officers informed Mr. Wright that there was an outstanding warrant and Officer Lucky began handcuffing him, Mr. Wright escaped the officer’s grip and returned to the driver’s seat.
Body cam footage shows Lucky trying to pull Mr. Wright out of the car as Ms. Potter pulled out a weapon and aimed at Mr. Wright. She shouted, “I’ll tease you!” And then “Taser! Tesser! Tesser! “Before shooting Mr Wright in the chest.
After Ms. Potter fired a shot, the video shows, she cursed and said, “I shot him.” Officers Lucky and a sergeant who arrived at the scene were stunned. After the shooting, Mr. Wright’s car skidded off the road, and it stopped when it hit another car.
In a criminal complaint filed against Ms. Potter by a special agent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Prevention, additional public body camera footage was described. Agent Charles Phil wrote that Ms. Potter, moments after the shooting, lamented that she had “caught the wrong gun” and, a minute later, said, “I’m going to jail.” . ”
Mr Wright was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:18 p.m., 16 minutes after he was shot.
What are allegations and possible sentences?
Prosecutors in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office have filed two serious charges against Ms Potter: first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.
To convict Ms Potter of first-degree murder, the magistrate must have found that Ms Potter had caused Mr Wright’s death and had handled her gun “with such force and violence” that it was “reasonable precedent” that someone would be killed. Or major physical harm.
In order to convict her of the lesser charge of second-degree murder, the judge must find that Ms. Potter’s negligence had caused Mr. Wright’s death, created an “unrealistic threat” and deliberately took the opportunity to kill someone or do great deeds. Physical harm.
None of the allegations suggest she intended to kill Mr Wright.
The standard sentence for a first-degree offender is about seven years, although the maximum sentence is 15 years. For second-degree homicide, the standard sentence is four years in prison and a maximum of 10 years.
If Ms Potter is convicted, the exact sentence will depend on the judge, although prosecutors say they plan to impose a harsher sentence than standard punishment. He also suggested that under state law, Ms Potter could face up to three years in prison if convicted.
When Ms. Potter was first arrested, she was charged with second-degree manslaughter. But after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took up the case, lawyers in his office added more serious homicide charges.
Who can testify at trial and who are the lawyers?
Following the selection of the 12 jurors for the trial, the plaintiffs and Ms. Potter’s lawyers will make preliminary statements and call witnesses.
Two of the officers required for the trial were accompanied by Ms Potter during a traffic stop. Other potential witnesses may be supervisors who have worked with Ms. Potter as well as Mr. Wright’s father, Arbui Wright.
Ms. Potter’s defense attorneys have filed a list of 18 possible witnesses in court, including Timothy Gannon, who resigned as head of the Brooklyn Central Police Department after the shooting.
Ms. Potter is represented by Paul Ing and Earl Gray, lawyers who are part of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s Legal Protection Fund, a group that represents thousands of law enforcement officers in the state.
The main plaintiffs are Matthew Frank, an assistant attorney general who is Mr. Chauvin was also the main plaintiff in the case.
Judge Regina M., presiding over the trial, said: Chu, who was appointed in 2002 when Jesse Ventura was governor.
Who was Donte Wright?
Mr. Wright, who loved to play basketball and had a one-year-old son when he was killed, had a supportive father, Daunte Jr.
“He always said he could not wait to be proud of his son,” he said. Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at his funeral in April. “Junior was the joy of his life, and he lived for it every day and now he can’t see it.”
Within days and weeks after Mr Wright’s death, it was revealed that he had a number of pending criminal charges against him and had been involved in two violent encounters.
One month after Mr. Wright’s death, a mother claimed on his property that Mr. Wright shot his son in the head in May 2019 in Minneapolis, leaving him paralyzed. The mother’s lawsuit alleges that her son had been friends with Mr Wright since childhood but that he had been out and that his son had “beaten” Mr Wright in May 2019, possibly motivating Mr Wright to take revenge.
There is no direct evidence linking Mr Wright to the shooting in the case, and Minneapolis police have made no arrests or commented on the allegations.
Mr Wright’s estate lawyer has asked the judge to dismiss the case, and Ms Wright has said the claims hurt.
“It’s too bad to run with such allegations, whether it’s true or not,” she told The Star Tribune.
In addition to possession of a gun pending for a warrant, Mr. Wright was also charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in December 2019.
Many who know Mr. Wright have said that he was a man who made mistakes but his life was improving.
Mr Wright “likes to make people laugh,” said a friend, Imajay Driver. As a freshman at a high school in Minneapolis, Mr. Wright was voted a clown in the classroom. Mr Driver said: “It’s never been a boring moment.
At the time of Mr. Wright’s funeral, the Rev. Al Sharpton called Mr Wright “the prince of the Brooklyn Center” and said police did not know how much life Mr Wright had.
What do we know about Kimberly Potter?
Ms. Potter was an officer in the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years before resigning after the shooting.
She worked as a field training officer and was training Lucky, a less experienced fellow officer, when she shot Mr Wright. She has also served as president of the Police Union in recent years, prosecutors say.
Her husband was a police officer for 28 years in Friedley, Min., Across the Mississippi River from the Brooklyn Center. Before she retired, her husband was a trainer in the department, training officers on how to use the taser and how and when to use force, according to the city newspaper.
How often do officers confuse guns for tasers?
In 2018, a threatening Kansas police officer accidentally shot a man who was arguing with a fellow officer. In 2019, a Pennsylvania police officer shouted “Taser!” Shouted. Before shooting an unarmed man in the head. And in one of the most famous cases, a Gordia police officer from the Bay Area Rapid Transit Agency said Mr. Grant was about to shoot his taser when he shot Oscar Grant III, a black man, while he was lying face down in a train. Platform on New Year’s Day in 2009.
In April, The New York Times reported that of the 15 cases of so-called weapons smuggling in the past two decades, one-third were convicted and three – including two cases in which people were killed.
Will Wright Contributed to the report.
