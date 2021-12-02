What We Know About the Students Killed at Oxford High School



Auckland County, Mitch. What started as a normal Tuesday at Oxford High School here, was interrupted by the sound of gunfire as students settled into fifth-grade class.

A gunman opened fire in the hallway. A 15-year-old student has been charged with murder and terrorism in the attack, which killed four teenagers and injured seven others, including a 47-year-old teacher.

At least two of the injured students, aged between 14 and 17, were in critical condition on Wednesday, officials said. The teacher, the only injured adult, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Here is what we know about those who were killed.

Medicine Baldwin, 17

Medicine Baldwin Credit …

Madison Baldwin, 17, was described by her grandmother as a “beautiful, smart, sweet-loving girl” on the GoFundMe page.

She was also a “talented artist and big sister,” Karen D. McDonald, Auckland County attorney, said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Baldwin’s grandmother, Jennifer Mosqueda, said her family had “lost words” and that the day of the shooting was “absolutely incredible for everyone involved”.

“I never imagined or planned this terrible day,” she said.

Tate Maire, 16

Tate Maire, 16, was a linebacker and tight end on the school football team and recently won an all-field award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He died Tuesday in a patrol car after authorities rushed him to a hospital.

His classmates liked his description amazingly, funny – “a sarcastic, humorous person” – and intelligent.

“It’s hard for me to see this person – I have him in my yearbook pictures,” said Joyce Times, a junior. “We went to the same place that day, expecting to go home with our family.”

An online petition to rename the school stadium after Mr Myre received more than 67,000 signatures on Wednesday.

Justin Schilling, 17

Justin Schilling, 17, was on the Oxford Wildcats boys bowling team, according to the school’s website. He won the match in March, giving the team a 30-0 victory.

He died at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mitch, officials said.

Mr. Shilling was also an employee of Anita’s Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant in the county. The restaurant said in a Facebook post that he was an “exemplary employee” and “enjoys being around.”

“We lost a member of our family,” the restaurant said.

Hannah St. Juliana, 14

Hannah St. Juliana Credit …

Hannah St. Juliana, 14, was the youngest person killed. She was a novice playing in volleyball and basketball teams, officials said.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Ms. McDonald, the plaintiff, said the girl’s parents should let people know that their daughter is “one of the happiest and happiest children.”

She had been playing volleyball since high school and wore the Oxford team’s No. 9 jersey, the Detroit News reported.

Oxford High School Women’s Basketball Team Said on Twitter From the sixth grade onwards, Ms. Juliana was “devoted to the game-soaked Oxford basketball.”