What We Know About the Victims of the Waukesha Parade Crash

Authorities have confirmed that at least five people have been killed and at least 40 injured, including grandmothers and children, who were out in large numbers for the parade at the start of the Christmas season.

Among the dead are members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny, an amateur dance group for grandparents who has been involved in local parades for nearly four decades.

On Facebook on Monday, the group mourned their loss.

“Those who died were extremely granny,” the statement said. “Their eyes sparkled.” The joy of being a grandmother. It was glue … holding us together.

At a news conference Monday, the chief medical officer of Wisconsin’s Children’s Hospital, Dr. Michael Gutzet said 18 children were brought to the hospital after the parade, all in the age group of 3 to 16 years. The medical director of the hospital, Dr. Michael Meyer said 10 of them are in the intensive care unit and six are in critical condition.