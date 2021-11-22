What We Know About the Victims of the Waukesha Parade Crash
Authorities have confirmed that at least five people have been killed and at least 40 injured, including grandmothers and children, who were out in large numbers for the parade at the start of the Christmas season.
Among the dead are members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny, an amateur dance group for grandparents who has been involved in local parades for nearly four decades.
On Facebook on Monday, the group mourned their loss.
“Those who died were extremely granny,” the statement said. “Their eyes sparkled.” The joy of being a grandmother. It was glue … holding us together.
At a news conference Monday, the chief medical officer of Wisconsin’s Children’s Hospital, Dr. Michael Gutzet said 18 children were brought to the hospital after the parade, all in the age group of 3 to 16 years. The medical director of the hospital, Dr. Michael Meyer said 10 of them are in the intensive care unit and six are in critical condition.
“The wounds from Sunday night will go beyond the physical and will take time to heal,” he said. Gutzeet said.
The victims include three siblings, said the hospital’s medical director, Dr. Said Amy Drendel. They range from scratches on the face to bone fractures to serious head injuries.
The Waukesha school canceled classes on Monday due to the accident.
Another hospital, Aurora Medical Center-Summit, said in a statement that it was treating 13 patients, three of them in critical condition. Fraudert Hospital officials said seven patients were found in it.
Xtreme Dance team officials, along with another group of marchers, asked for privacy in order to process thoughts, prayers and “tragic events.”
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee said the injured included a priest along with residents and students from a local Catholic school.
A representative from Milwaukee Dancing Granny did not immediately return a call seeking further information, but said in a statement that the group would post more details once it became available.
“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are devastated by this terrible tragedy,” the statement said. . ”
Founded in 1984, the group performs choreographed pompom routines and dances during summer and winter parades in South Wisconsin. The Facebook posting states that members only need to have a “grandmother or grandmother figure”, available for weekly practice, healthy and “ready for fun.”
Daniel Victor contributed to the report.
