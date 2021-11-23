What We Know and Don’t Know About the Wisconsin Parade Attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. Five people were killed and at least 48 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into musicians, dancers and spectators during a Sunday Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.
Here is what is known about the tragedy at Waukesha, Vis, and what is still unclear.
Police say the culprits are in custody.
Wakesha police believe Darrell E. Brooks, 39, drove a Ford Escape from the Christmas Parade. City Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Mr. Brooks, who has a long record of arrest, was arrested near Parade Road and is believed to have acted alone.
Police have charged five suspects with first-degree manslaughter.
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Mr. Police were responding to the house when Mr Brooks was not being chased, officials said as he walked down the aisle.
Officials did not say whether Mr Brooks was trying to harm people as he walked through the parade or if he believed his goal was to get away from the police. Chief Thompson said Mr Brooks did not know anyone who took part in the parade or that there was no indication that the incident was a terrorist act.
The dead included children and the elderly.
The five people killed in the attack were adults over the age of 50, including three members of the Milwaukee Dancing Granny, a group of women whose pompom routines have long been a major part of the local holiday parade.
At least 18 children, who had come out in large numbers to watch the parade and march in it, were in the intensive care unit, 10 of those hospitalized.
The suspect was recently released from prison.
Mr. Brooks has been the subject of frequent arrests in Wisconsin since the 1990s, with defendants and police resisting various charges of battery and domestic violence. Earlier this month, prosecutors in Milwaukee said he deliberately killed a woman he knew and ran away with a Ford escape. Attorneys in Milwaukee County said they made a mistake in recommending $ 1,000 cash bail in that case.
The attack affected the tradition of a beloved holiday.
Mayor Sean Riley described the march on Main Street as “the Norman Rockwell type of Christmas parade,” an important event in Waukesha for decades, with high school bands and dance troupes and local politicians from all over the city. Residents were particularly excited for this year’s recurrence after the parade closed in 2020 due to Covid-19. More than 60 entries from the fire department to the Waukesha Old Car Club to Santa Claus signed up for the parade.
“That parade became a nightmare,” Mr. Reilly said Monday. “He lost his life in the middle of what should have been a celebration.”
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Mr. But police did not answer questions about where exactly the argument took place, or why they think Mr Brooks first came to Waukesha.
In court records, Mr. Brooks usually lists addresses in Milwaukee, about 20 miles east of Waukesha. More information is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon, when Mr Brooks will make his initial appearance in court.
