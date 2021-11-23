What We Know and Don’t Know About the Wisconsin Parade Attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. Five people were killed and at least 48 were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed into musicians, dancers and spectators during a Sunday Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee.

Here is what is known about the tragedy at Waukesha, Vis, and what is still unclear.

Police say the culprits are in custody.

Wakesha police believe Darrell E. Brooks, 39, drove a Ford Escape from the Christmas Parade. City Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Mr. Brooks, who has a long record of arrest, was arrested near Parade Road and is believed to have acted alone.

Police have charged five suspects with first-degree manslaughter.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Mr. Police were responding to the house when Mr Brooks was not being chased, officials said as he walked down the aisle.

Officials did not say whether Mr Brooks was trying to harm people as he walked through the parade or if he believed his goal was to get away from the police. Chief Thompson said Mr Brooks did not know anyone who took part in the parade or that there was no indication that the incident was a terrorist act.