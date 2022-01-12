What We Know So Far – Gadget Clock





What to Know Eight kids are among the many 17 confirmed useless in Sunday’s Bronx hearth tragedy; many are nonetheless combating for his or her lives in hospitals

Every of the fatalities have been individuals overcome by smoke as hallways of the 19-story East 181st Avenue constructing was ash clouds

The victims recognized vary in age from simply 5 years outdated to 50 years outdated

New York Metropolis’s deadliest hearth in three many years claimed the lives of a minimum of 17 individuals, eight of them kids. A canine misplaced from its proprietor’s grip in her determined try to flee the flames swallowing the 19-story Bronx high-rise the place she lived can also be among the many useless. Extra lives could also be misplaced within the days to come back as effectively.

A senior police official with direct information of the investigation shared some data with Information 4 on Monday relating to six of the youngest who misplaced their lives. Two have been simply 5, and several other look like from the identical households.

In accordance with the senior police official, the youngsters taken to hospitals who later died included:

Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, feminine

Mariam Dukureh, age 11, feminine

Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, feminine

Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male

Omar Jambay, age 6, male

Seydou Toure, age 12, male

On Tuesday, the FDNY launched the names and ages of eight extra victims who died within the hearth, seven of whom have been adults:

Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, feminine

Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, feminine

Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, feminine

Haja Dukureh, age 37, feminine

Haji Dukary, age 49, male

Sera Janneh, age 27, feminine

Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, feminine

It was not instantly clear if or how any of the victims have been associated to 1 one other.

The hearth, sparked by an area heater in one of many items on East 181st Avenue, injured greater than 70 individuals, 59 of whom have been hospitalized. The senior police official advised Information 4 a minimum of 10 kids along with those that died have been taken to hospitals. They vary in age from 7 months to 16 years. No updates on their circumstances have been instantly recognized.

No less than a dozen victims together with adults have been mentioned to be nonetheless combating for his or her lives as hospitals employees tried desperately to mitigate the loss within the days following the blaze.

All of those that died succumbed to smoke inhalation within the ashy hallways of the 19-story constructing, officers have mentioned. This is what else we all know:

The FDNY mentioned that 35 individuals have been nonetheless within the hospital as of Tuesday, battling life-threatening accidents. One other 37 have been being handled, however are anticipated to get well.

9 of the 29 victims transported to St. Barnabas Hospital died. Two of these have been kids. seven sufferers intubated have been taken to Cornell or Westchester Medical Middle. The remaining sufferers have been discharged.

Two of 19 sufferers transferred to Jacobi Medical Middle died. 5 stay on the hospital in critical situation, whereas the others have been both discharged or transferred to different services.

Of the 15 sufferers handled at New York-Presbyterian, two died, 5 have been discharged and eight nonetheless stay hospitalized.

The Pink Cross is aiding a minimum of 53 households that have been displaced by the blaze, offering housing for 34 of these households.. Listed below are some methods you may assist the victims.