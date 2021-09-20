What we learned from week 2 of the NFL season

If that sounds too 1994, he clearly doesn’t care.

He let the Jets swing for the fence at No. 2 on potential Mahomes Light, standing completely content at No. 15 for the quarterback who completed 77.4 percent of his passes in Alabama. And unlike every other team that drafted the quarterback in April, the Jets didn’t sign anything like a threat or veteran to challenge or support their rookie. It was Wilson’s gig from Day 1 and on Sunday, you couldn’t help but wonder if the Jets should have gotten themselves some sort of McCann.

Brigham Young Gunslinger Wilson saw more ghosts than Sam Darnold dreamed of.

After interception No. 3 – a bizarre floater in Jesse Jackson’s corner – Jones called an audible over the line and threw a beautiful rainbow to Patriots’ Jacobi Meyers from 24 yards.

Such was the theme. The game acts as a magnifying glass on two polar-opposite baddies. Wilson wants to play off-script like the three-time MVP he idolized: Aaron Rodgers. His improvisation should at least make another losing season fun for the Jets. When Lawrence Guy, a 315-pounder, came across the barrel for a sack, Wilson barely blinked. He joked. He ran. He kept his eyes low before throwing the unfinished one.

This style of playing can prove to be special.

This style can be chewed on and spit on by the rest of the NFL as well.

Interception number 4 was even more ugly, almost as if New England’s Devin McCourty was the intended target of Wilson.

Meanwhile, Jones stuck with. He made no touchdowns and no selections, completing 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards for the Patriots.

Interesting, isn’t it? Through this off-season of quarterback madness, teams leaned backwards for something special. San Francisco fielded three first-rounders for someone from North Dakota State who played a soccer game in 2020 (Tre Lance); Green Bay was totally fine with being publicly shamed by a disgruntled MVP of six months (Rodgers); Indianapolis was ready to take on Carson Wentz’s huge contract; The LA Rams dropped two firsts, a third and Jared Goff for the 33-year-old, who went 74-90-1 in his career with zero playoff wins.