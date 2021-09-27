What we learned from week 3 of the NFL season
1 Takeaway from Week 3 in the NFL? These revamped Los Angeles Chargers have exactly what it takes to beat the Kansas City Chiefs: guts. An endless supply of guts.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley understands that you kick against these chiefs at your own risk. Working a clock is also an ancient concept that leads to your demise. When it comes to the offense of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and this juggernaut chiefs, all conventional football wisdom flies out the window. But in the end it seems that AFC West has a coach, quarterback and a team that understands it all.
Staley called frequent, early and late pass plays, and his quarterback, Justin Herbert, delivered 281 passing yards on 26-for-38, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. These Chargers proved they weren’t the Chargers of old with a signature win to the Chiefs 30–24 in Kansas City, Mo.
“Whenever you’re playing an offense it’s historic,” Staley said in his postgame news conference, “when you’re playing against three players who are historical players in the game, you have to be aggressive. Reckless. No. But you have to be aggressive.”
Even as the Chargers took a 14-point lead in the first half, it looked like Mahomes had enough time to work his magic. And the same thing happened in the third quarter as Mahomes threw two consecutive touchdown passes to give the Chiefs a 17-14 lead. The drama intensified when the Chiefs scored an 8-yard shovel pass to Mecole Hardman to take a 24-21 lead in 6 minutes 48 seconds.
And the Chargers punched. First, Herbert directed a 10-play, 69-yard drive to tie 24. That was when, just a week after his expensive trade in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes made another backbreaking error. Tight end Travis Kelsey overthrew his third and -8 Alohi was stopped by Gilman A little less than two minutes are left on the Chargers’ 41-yard line.
Herbert, 23, went back to work. In third and second on that first set of downs, he fired Keenan Allen in a 15-yard stride.
On fourth and fourth, with 48 seconds remaining, Staley sidelined a 47-yard field-goal effort to win it. And when his rookie dropped the tackle, Rashwan Slater was flagged for a false start? Staley placed the offensive in fourth and ninth on the field. again, Daring. Herbert opened another fastball for receiver Jalen Guyton, and Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker was flagged for interference. The coach and quarterback also weren’t done yet. With the clock ticking 41 seconds — and the ball at Kansas City’s 20-yard line — most teams will settle for a field goal.
That’s a safe call. i.e. almost always the right call.
Not against the chief.
Herbert made a perfect 16-yard pass to Mike Williams, who went out of bounds, then Williams got 4 yards in first and -10 with 32 seconds remaining. Even CBS analyst Tony Romo scolded the Chargers for leaving Mahomes for too long.
The Chargers were proven right, of course.
The former league MVP covered 21 yards and fell short of his final Hail Mary.
A lot could have gone wrong for the Chargers going for that touchdown – but Staley was right to take the Chiefs to the length of the field. His decision to move to fourth and fourth and then fourth and nine marks a new fearlessness in the face of the magic of chiefs. This comes the week after Ravens coach John Harbaugh played for a win against Kansas City in Week 2, and both coaches certainly remember what happened in the AFC playoffs a year ago.
In the divisional round, 22–17, for the Chiefs, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski opted to punt on fourth and -9 from his 32-yard line with 4:19 remaining. Brown never touched the ball again.
In the AFC title game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to kick a field goal from Kansas City’s 2-yard line at the end of the first half, reducing Buffalo’s deficit to 21–12. And in the second half of that game, McDermott opted for another field goal from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line in fourth. The Bills were blown away, 38-24.
Both are perfectly good coaches producing long-term winners.
Both made serious mistakes.
Staley had zero need to play safe. He has a quarterback who is able to swap the Haymakers with Mahomes.
This match is going to be a lot of fun.
Josh Allen is A-OK.
The Buffaloes turn away every year out of the same “we can’t have good things” fears. After all, we reason, everything is destined to go wrong. So Josh Allen finished second in the MVP award voting last season and, even after the Bills won their first division title since 1995, created a sense of dread in western New York.
In a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, Allen looked like that raw rookie out of Wyoming.
In Miami’s second week round, he didn’t look much better.
week 3? Allen defeated the Washington football team in a 43–21 victory. With three touchdown passes to take a 21-0 lead at the start of the second quarter, Allen looked like the pinpointing thrower the Bills deemed worth six years, a $258 million contract this off-season.
He swung wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the right in the end zone and threw a 28-yard pass to cap Buffalo’s first drive.
Alan didn’t panic with Biles’ third campaign, when Washington’s defensive tackle Daron Payne put pressure in the red zone. On third and -4 from Washington’s 7-yard line, Allen flicks to his right and hits Jack Moss from behind in a stride with a touchdown pass.
When Jordan Poore stopped Taylor Heinicke in the ensuing Washington possession, giving the Bills a short field, Allen found Dawson Knox’s back shoulder tight for a 14-yard score. The placement of the ball was perfect.
Washington extended the Bills’ lead to 21-14 with a quick score in the second quarter, but Buffalo suppressed the threat with offense, scoring on five of their last seven possessions. Allen was as accurate as ever, throwing no picks with 358 yards, four touchdowns and a 129.8 passer rating.
Everything just got so much easier in 2020 for the Bills’ passing game. Locals couldn’t expect anything good to happen late in the fourth quarter, rather than something bad since Jim Kelly in the early 1990s.
Short-circuiting for two weeks brought back a sense of impending doom. Sunday’s win made it feel that, as good as Stephen Diggs is, this Bills team is at its best when Allen is tackling receivers – like Emmanuel Sanders, who took two touchdown catches – across the field.
The Vikings are not dead yet.
When all is well around quarterback Kirk Cousins, he will form a defense.
Things aren’t perfect in Minnesota, but Cousins looks more nimble in the pocket than ever before, and more precise than ever which is easily the kind of talent he’s surrounded by the most.
As a result, the Minnesota Vikings (1–2) showed signs of life in a 30–17 victory over the Seahawks (1–2).
Through three games, Cousins has covered 918 yards with eight touchdowns, zero interceptions and has been dismissed only five times.
Seattle had no answer for the Minnesota offense—even sidelined Dalvin Cooke—and, this time, Russell Wilson couldn’t rally.
The pressure didn’t bother the cousins in the slightest. On arguably his best throw of the night—a third with eight minutes and a -5 conversion—he trailed just enough to avoid a blustery, untouched linebacker and delivered a 15-yard pass to KJ Osborne on a crossing route.
It was the kind of throw we’ve seen Cousins rarely see in his career, but can he beat Blitz like this? This Vikings offense will keep rolling.
The Steelers may have made a bad bet.
The Pittsburgh Steelers took this big risk in 2021. He had no interest in a total rebuild and so welcomed 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger – on a pay cut – into a division where Lamar Jackson (24), Baker Mayfield (26) and Joe Burrow (24) are making other starts. .
With plenty of defense, and just one ground game, Pittsburgh bet that the team, starting 11-0 in 2020, could emerge as a Super Bowl contender again. It may still be so. Pittsburgh started this 2021 season with a resounding victory at Buffalo. But on Sunday, we learned that riding through another full season would be very difficult.
The Cincinnati Bengals, AFC North’s forever doormat, went to Heinz Field and won Pittsburgh, 24–10.
Burrow, a second-year quarterback recovering from a serious knee injury last season, finished 14-for-18 with a 122.9 passer rating for 172 yards. The Steelers’ talented secondary clashed with Burrow and his former Louisiana state teammate Jammer Chase, who caught two of his three touchdown passes.
Roethlisberger bowled a ridiculous 58 times, which is almost 38 times more than coach Mike Tomlin. Nazi Harris, drafted in the first round to change the ethos of this offense, hasn’t dominated the fronts the way he did in Alabama, and that remade Steelers line may have had something to do with it.
Pittsburgh fell early, not being able to play a clock-controlled run game and possibly couldn’t help but wonder if Roethlisberger would be able to stay in this division.
A little about other Sunday games
Ravens 19, Lions 17: The kicker matters. Justin Tucker’s game-winning, 66-yard field goal showed him to be perhaps the most clutch kicker of his generation. But let’s not forget what set off the longest kick in NFL history: Lamar Jackson’s 36-yard strike to Sammy Watkins on fourth and -19 from his 16-yard line.
Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19: It was not beautiful. A 68-yard field-goal effort by the Cardinals, miserably, backfired, as a 109-yard touchdown return. But Arizona certainly lacked an ugly win last season. Now that the Cardinals lead 3-0 for the first time since 2015, they should not apologize.
Saint 28, Patriot 13: If Mack Jones needs to throw 51 times per game like on Sunday, the Patriots aren’t going to win much. The play’s script took off at home away from New England and, of course, Jamis Winston only supplied the kind of touchdown passes he could.
Falcon 17, Giants 14: The good news: Saxon Barkley scores his first touchdown since 2019. The Bad: Everything else. Barkley managed 3.2 yards per carry against the hapless Falcons, Daniel Jones was average and the Giants are 0-3.
Titans 25, Colts 16: Colts quarterback Carson Wentz let it go on two sprained ankles and played like a quarterback on two sprained ankles. He didn’t run the ball once, threw it multiple times and the Titans rolled the ball despite three turnovers. Tennessee’s offense proved he was talented enough to win even when Derrick Henry and Julio Jones didn’t score.
Brown 26, Bear 6: Chicago fans wanted to see Justin Fields. He got Justin Fields. The former Ohio State star has a long road ahead—especially with this roster. Fields scored only six completions throughout the game, while being sacked nine times – 4.5 times by Miles Garrett – and hit 15 times in all.
Broncos 26, Jets 0: Unless they play the Chargers or Chiefs, it’s hard to read precisely how good a Broncos team is, but it can’t be denied that the defense is entirely Denver to Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Gives a shot against.
Rams 34, Buccaneers 24: We knew this Sean McVay-Matthew Stafford had potential, but not many predicted they would be ready to take down the Bucs defense earlier this season. Stafford completed 27 of 343 passes for 343 yards, with four touchdowns, no picks and was dismissed only once.
Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (overtime): The Dolphins made it interesting but gave credit to coach John Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr for finding a way to win another close game. There is arguably no quarterback playing better than Carr right now and the Raiders are 3-0.
Packers 30, 49ers 28: The slightest mistake will cost a team against a determined Aaron Rodgers and, likely, Jimmy Garoppolo all week in the fourth quarter with less than a minute to spare with 12 seconds on the game’s clock about to snap the ball. I would be thinking. Sure, the 49ers made that play, but Rodgers had more than enough time—even with no timeouts—to get the Packers into field goal range. Two passes, one 25-yard and one 17-yard, were enough for Davante Adams.
