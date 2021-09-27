What we learned from week 3 of the NFL season

1 Takeaway from Week 3 in the NFL? These revamped Los Angeles Chargers have exactly what it takes to beat the Kansas City Chiefs: guts. An endless supply of guts.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley understands that you kick against these chiefs at your own risk. Working a clock is also an ancient concept that leads to your demise. When it comes to the offense of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and this juggernaut chiefs, all conventional football wisdom flies out the window. But in the end it seems that AFC West has a coach, quarterback and a team that understands it all.

Staley called frequent, early and late pass plays, and his quarterback, Justin Herbert, delivered 281 passing yards on 26-for-38, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. These Chargers proved they weren’t the Chargers of old with a signature win to the Chiefs 30–24 in Kansas City, Mo.

“Whenever you’re playing an offense it’s historic,” Staley said in his postgame news conference, “when you’re playing against three players who are historical players in the game, you have to be aggressive. Reckless. No. But you have to be aggressive.”