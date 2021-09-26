What we learned from week 3 of the NFL season
There’s only one way to play the Kansas City Chiefs: with guts.
Teams punt at their own risk. It doesn’t end well.
Those who work clockwork with an analytics guru on their hip quickly find out just how far it takes them.
When it comes to the offense of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and this juggernaut chiefs, all conventional football wisdom flies out the window. But in the end it seems that AFC West has a coach, quarterback and a team that understands it all.
In a thrilling 30-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers proved they have the flamboyant mindset needed to compete in the Mahomes Era.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley often called for early and late pass plays, and his quarterback, Justin Herbert, was up for the offensive, scoring 281 yards in 26-of-38 attempts with four touchdown passes and no interception. Herbert now has a 2-1 record against Kansas City.
And In The Chargers Prove They Aren’t They The Chargers of Old with a signature win.
can match wit with Staley Reed, who was taken to hospital by ambulance after the game.
Herbert can swap the Haymakers with Mahomes.
This match is going to be a lot of fun.
Even as the Chargers took a 14-point lead in the first half, it looked like there was more than enough time to develop the magic of the usual Mahomes. And that’s what happened in the third quarter when Mahomes threw two unanswered touchdown passes to cut the Kansas City deficit. The play really intensified when the Chiefs scored an 8-yard pop pass to Mecole Hardman in 6 minutes 43 seconds to take a 24-21 lead.
But the Chargers punched. First, Herbert directed a 10-play, 69-yard drive to tie 24. That was when, just a week after his expensive trade in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes made another backbreaking error. His third and eighth overthrows from Travis Kells were stopped in less than two minutes by Alohi Gilman at the Chargers’ 41-yard line.
Herbert, 23, went back to work. In third and second on that first set of downs, Herbert fired Keenan Allen in a 15-yard stride.
On the fourth and fourth, with 48 seconds remaining, Staley bypassed a 47-yard field goal attempt to win it. And when his rookie dropped the tackle, Rashwan Slater was flagged for a false start? Staley placed the offensive in fourth and ninth on the field. Herbert opened another fastball on receiver Jalen Guyton, which was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker. No, Staley and Herbert were not done. With the clock ticking to 41 seconds, and the ball at the arrowhead, at Kansas City’s 20-yard line, most teams would have opted to play for a field goal.
These are not chargers.
Herbert made a full 16-yard pass to Mike Williams, which went out of bounds, and then Williams got a first and -10 with 32 seconds remaining for 4 yards, a call questioned by CBS analyst Tony Romo. Was whether the Chargers gave Mahomes too much time.
But the former MVP’s three pass attempts failed and a final Hail Mary attempt fell short.
A lot could have gone wrong for the Chargers while bowling the ball so late. Each imperfection made the case for a field-goal attempt rather than proceeding for a touchdown, which would require the Chiefs to go the length of the field to respond. One sack could have been disastrous. An interception would have handed the game to Kansas City.
Staley’s decision to move on to fourth and fourth and then fourth and nine marks a new fearlessness in the face of the Chiefs’ magic. The week came after Ravens coach John Harbaugh played for a win against Kansas City in Week 2. Those two coaches had to recall last season’s AFC playoffs.
In the divisional round, 22–17 below the Chiefs, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski opted to punt on his 32-yard line to fourth and 9 with 4:19 remaining. Brown never touched the ball again.
In the AFC title game, Bills coach Sean McDermott opted to kick a field goal from Kansas City’s 2-yard line at the end of the first half, reducing Buffalo’s deficit to 21–12. And in the second half of that game, McDermott opted for another field goal from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line in fourth. The Bills were blown away, 38-24.
Both are perfectly good coaches producing long-term winners.
Both made serious mistakes against the chiefs.
Recognizing that the Chargers have one of the best young quarterbacks in football — one surrounded by talented receivers — Staley had zero need to play it safe.
Josh Allen is A-OK.
The Buffaloes turn away every year out of the same “we can’t have good things” fears. After all, we reason, everything is destined to go wrong. So Josh Allen finished second in the MVP award voting last season and, even after the Bills won their first division title since 1995, created a sense of dread in western New York.
In a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, Allen looked like that raw rookie out of Wyoming.
In Miami’s second week round, he didn’t look much better.
week 3? Allen defeated the Washington football team in a 43–21 victory. With three touchdown passes to take a 21-0 lead at the start of the second quarter, Allen looked like the pinpointing thrower the Bills deemed worth six years, a $258 million contract this off-season.
He swung wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the right in the end zone and threw a 28-yard pass to cap Buffalo’s first drive.
Alan didn’t panic with Biles’ third campaign, when Washington’s defensive tackle Daron Payne put pressure in the red zone. In third and fourth from Washington’s 7-yard line, Allen flicks to his right and hits running back Jack Moss with a touchdown pass.
When Jordan Poore stopped Taylor Heinicke in the ensuing Washington possession, giving the Bills a short field, Allen found Dawson Knox’s back shoulder tight for a 14-yard score. The placement of the ball was perfect.
Washington extended the Bills’ lead to 21-14 with a quick score in the second quarter, but Buffalo suppressed the threat with offense, scoring on five of their last seven possessions. Allen was as accurate as ever, throwing no picks with 358 yards, four touchdowns and a 129.8 passer rating.
Everything just got so much easier in 2020 for the Bills’ passing game. Locals couldn’t expect anything good to happen late in the fourth quarter, rather than something bad since Jim Kelly in the early 1990s.
Short-circuiting for two weeks back in a sense of impending doom. Sunday’s win made it feel that, as good as Stephen Diggs is, this Bills team is at its best when Allen is tackling receivers – like Emmanuel Sanders, who took two touchdown catches – across the field.
The Steelers may have made a bad bet.
The Pittsburgh Steelers took this big risk in 2021. He had no interest in a total rebuild and so welcomed 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger – on a pay cut – into a division where Lamar Jackson (24), Baker Mayfield (26) and Joe Burrow (24) are making other starts. .
With plenty of defense, and just one ground game, Pittsburgh bet that the team, starting 11-0 in 2020, could emerge as a Super Bowl contender again. It may still be so. Pittsburgh started this 2021 season with a resounding victory at Buffalo. But on Sunday, we learned that riding through another full season would be very difficult.
AFC North’s Forever doormat went to Heinz Field and won Pittsburgh, 24–10.
Burrow, a second-year quarterback recovering from a serious knee injury last season, finished 14-for-18 with a 122.9 passer rating for 172 yards. The Steelers’ talented secondary clashed with Burrow and his former LSU teammate Jammer Chase, who caught two of his three touchdown passes.
Roethlisberger bowled a ridiculous 58 times, which is almost 38 times more than coach Mike Tomlin. Nazi Harris, drafted in the first round to change the ethos of this offense, has not been able to dominate fronts like in Alabama and that remade Steelers line may have had something to do with it.
Pittsburgh fell early, not being able to play a clock-controlled run game and possibly couldn’t help but wonder if Roethlisberger would be able to stay in this division.
A little about other Sunday games
Ravens 19, Lions 17: The kicker matters. Justin Tucker’s game-winning, 66-yard field goal showed him to be perhaps the most clutch kicker of his generation. But let’s not forget what set off the longest kick in NFL history: Lamar Jackson’s 36-yard strike to Sammy Watkins on fourth and -19 from his 16-yard line.
Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19: It was not beautiful. A 68-yard field-goal effort by the Cardinals, miserably, backfired, as a 109-yard touchdown return. But Arizona certainly lacked an ugly win last season. Now that they’re 3-0 for the first time since 2015, they shouldn’t apologize.
Saint 28, Patriot 13: If Mack Jones needs to throw 51 times per game like Sunday, the Patriots won’t win much. The play’s script took off at home away from New England and, of course, Jamis Winston only supplied the kind of touchdown passes he could.
Falcon 17, Giants 14: The good news: Saxon Barkley scores his first touchdown since 2019. The Bad: Everything else. Barkley managed 3.2 yards per carry against the hapless Falcons, Daniel Jones was average and the Giants are 0-3.
Titans 25, Colts 16: Colts quarterback Carson Wentz let it go on two sprained ankles and played like a quarterback on two sprained ankles. He didn’t run the ball once, threw it multiple times and the Titans rolled the ball despite three turnovers. Tennessee’s offense proved he was talented enough to win even when Derrick Henry and Julio Jones didn’t score.
Brown 26, Bear 6: Chicago fans wanted to see Justin Fields. He got Justin Fields. The former Ohio State star has a long road ahead—especially with this roster. Fields scored only six completions throughout the game, while being sacked nine times – 4.5 times by Miles Garrett – and hit 15 times in all.
