What we learned from week 3 of the NFL season

And In The Chargers Prove They Aren’t They The Chargers of Old with a signature win.

can match wit with Staley Reed, who was taken to hospital by ambulance after the game.

Herbert can swap the Haymakers with Mahomes.

This match is going to be a lot of fun.

Even as the Chargers took a 14-point lead in the first half, it looked like there was more than enough time to develop the magic of the usual Mahomes. And that’s what happened in the third quarter when Mahomes threw two unanswered touchdown passes to cut the Kansas City deficit. The play really intensified when the Chiefs scored an 8-yard pop pass to Mecole Hardman in 6 minutes 43 seconds to take a 24-21 lead.

But the Chargers punched. First, Herbert directed a 10-play, 69-yard drive to tie 24. That was when, just a week after his expensive trade in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes made another backbreaking error. His third and eighth overthrows from Travis Kells were stopped in less than two minutes by Alohi Gilman at the Chargers’ 41-yard line.

Herbert, 23, went back to work. In third and second on that first set of downs, Herbert fired Keenan Allen in a 15-yard stride.

On the fourth and fourth, with 48 seconds remaining, Staley bypassed a 47-yard field goal attempt to win it. And when his rookie dropped the tackle, Rashwan Slater was flagged for a false start? Staley placed the offensive in fourth and ninth on the field. Herbert opened another fastball on receiver Jalen Guyton, which was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker. No, Staley and Herbert were not done. With the clock ticking to 41 seconds, and the ball at the arrowhead, at Kansas City’s 20-yard line, most teams would have opted to play for a field goal.