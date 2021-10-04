What we learned from week 4 of the NFL season

Dallas never looked back, eventually extending their lead to 36–14.

Even in a league full of quarterbacks married to the game, Prescott’s frantic work ethic is rare. Since 2016, he has improved greatly in every aspect of his game: accuracy, athleticism, arm strength. If he had a caretaker as a rookie, he is unquestionably one of the best playwrights in the NFL today.

And the one aspect of his game that never wavered? His leadership. By most accounts, Prescott found himself fond of veterans, rookies, and team crews from day one. And their first coordinator in Dallas, Scott Linehan, once told me that even Tony Romo is still walking around in the backfield, “When Dak was in the building, you knew he was the face of the franchise. .

And now he has grown into a franchise leader who can be involved in shootouts with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson if needed.

In a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott threw for 403 yards on 58 attempts. But since then, the Cowboys have hit a more enduring formula—they’ve been leaning on the grassroots game. With both Ezekiel Elliott and Toni Pollard increasingly distant, Quinn has been able to pull back a historically poor defense last year. The Cowboys’ offense complements his defense, and Sunday provided evidence that Elliot, who was given a large sum of money, has returned.

In the middle of the third quarter, Elliott hesitated on the line, letting a hole develop and hitting a top-end pace that Dallas hadn’t seen in ages for a 47-yard carry.

Jones made it clear at training camp that he would “do anything known to man” to win the Super Bowl. Honestly, it’s been a while since he bought the team – and it usually results in a bad decision.