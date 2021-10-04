What we learned from week 4 of the NFL season
After completely eliminating a Carolina Panthers defense that dominated the rest of the NFL this season, Dak Prescott looked like a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback that Jerry Jones doubted he would ever be.
After all, it was Jones who originally preferred Prescott to Paxton Lynch and Conor Cooke in the 2016 draft. When the Cowboys failed to trade for the Lynch in the first round, the owners of the Dallas Cowboys were up against. That weekend, Prescott was little more than a consolation prize, and there were even members of the Cowboys’ front office who didn’t even see Prescott as a draft player.
Jerry’s World is a really wacky place.
Prescott won – immediately – and was forced to wait six years to get paid.
After using the franchise tag on Prescott in 2020, Jones finally landed the quarterback a long-term deal ahead of this 2021 season. Now, Prescott appears ready to reward Super Bowl-hungry Jones. The biggest takeaway from Week 4 in the NFL?
Dak Prescott alone is able to end the misery in Dallas.
Against a Carolina defense that’s in suffocating offenses — No. 1 in sacks, No. 1 in quarterback hits, No. 2 in points over the course of three weeks — Dallas’ new $160 million-dollar man hit 22 for 188 yards. Calmly completed 14 passes with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a 130.3 passer rating in a 36-28 win.
Granted, the weather is young. There’s still time for Jones or Mike McCarthy to see what they’re working on, whether through a bizarre tradeoff in the middle of the season or mind-boggling clock mismanagement. Both are capable of sabotaging a potential champion, as we have seen. But one is in the booth and one is on the edge. It’s Prescott with the ball in his hands and Prescott totally gives the Cowboys a real shot at ending a 25-year championship drought.
With the scores leveled, 7-7, at the end of the first quarter, midfield on fourth and one, the Panthers had all of Dallas’ receivers blanketed. Prescott did not hesitate. He saw a crease and went for 21 yards to keep the drive alive. Three snaps later, he stabbed Blake Jarvin to a tight 18-yard touchdown.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold ran for his second rushing touchdown to put Carolina 14-13, Carolina missed a field-goal attempt on her first drive of the third quarter and was hit again by Prescott.
With Carolina’s single-handed high-security deployment, Prescott was decisive again.
Putting his right foot on the Panthers’ 44-yard line, he delivered a rainbow of beauty to Amari Cooper for a touchdown that put Dallas 20-14 ahead. Few defenses in today’s NFL leave a one-on-one opportunity with such a limitation. Prescott read it and threw exactly the way these cowboys need to be consistent against elite defenses. In addition, the Cowboys’ offensive line did an excellent job picking up the exotic blitz.
Dallas never looked back, eventually extending their lead to 36–14.
Even in a league full of quarterbacks married to the game, Prescott’s frantic work ethic is rare. Since 2016, he has improved greatly in every aspect of his game: accuracy, athleticism, arm strength. If he had a caretaker as a rookie, he is unquestionably one of the best playwrights in the NFL today.
And the one aspect of his game that never wavered? His leadership. By most accounts, Prescott found himself fond of veterans, rookies, and team crews from day one. And their first coordinator in Dallas, Scott Linehan, once told me that even Tony Romo is still walking around in the backfield, “When Dak was in the building, you knew he was the face of the franchise. .
And now he has grown into a franchise leader who can be involved in shootouts with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson if needed.
In a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, Prescott threw for 403 yards on 58 attempts. But since then, the Cowboys have hit a more enduring formula—they’ve been leaning on the grassroots game. With both Ezekiel Elliott and Toni Pollard increasingly distant, Quinn has been able to pull back a historically poor defense last year. The Cowboys’ offense complements his defense, and Sunday provided evidence that Elliot, who was given a large sum of money, has returned.
In the middle of the third quarter, Elliott hesitated on the line, letting a hole develop and hitting a top-end pace that Dallas hadn’t seen in ages for a 47-yard carry.
Jones made it clear at training camp that he would “do anything known to man” to win the Super Bowl. Honestly, it’s been a while since he bought the team – and it usually results in a bad decision.
Jerry Jones never really wanted Prescott, but Prescott is proving that he is capable of giving Jones what he has always been.
Daniel Jones and Saxon Barkley are a pair to build around.
Through the Giants’ first three losses this season, it has become all too easy to place all the blame on the two players picked by general manager Dave Gettleman to bring the team back to glory. But the truth is, quarterback Daniel Jones was playing perfectly fine — not great, but not terrible, either — and Saxon was driving back to Barkley, meanwhile, in the early stages of testing his rehabbed right anterior cruciate ligament. I was feeling fine.
In Sunday’s 27-21 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints, both Jones and Barkley were undeniably special.
His numbers were impressive: Jones threw for a career-high 402 yards and Barkley had 126 yards from scrimmage. But the play that completely changed the complexion of the game in the ever-deaf Superdome was supposed to provide the organization with the real hope that the pair could still be the franchise-carrying talent they had hoped for when they were drafted. Were.
Down 21-10, with seven minutes to go, Barkley split left wide and burned Saints cornerback Marshan Latimore for a 54-yard touchdown catch. Barkley later noted that he and Jones had discussed coverage during the game: seeing that Lattimore was sitting on an out route, Barkley knew he could easily go deeper.
Jones ran in a 2-point conversion, and a field goal on the Giants’ next drive tied the game at 21. Barkley’s 6-yard touchdown run in overtime ended the game.
The Giants are now 1-3 with renewed confidence in the teeth of their schedule.
Minnesota’s third loss was the worst.
Blame Kirk Cousins. Blame the anemic offensive line.
Either way, the Minnesota Vikings’ 14-7 loss at home to the Cleveland Browns was as demoralizing as it gets for an offense that could have done no wrong in September. For three weeks, Cousins tore three subpar secondarys. He did not throw any barricades, nor did he show a sign of fear in front of any nearby crowd. Statistically, he played as well as any quarterback in the NFL.
Against the best defense ever, Cousins turned into a pumpkin again.
That’s the rap on Cousins about his career: Against a poor defense, he would throw with ease for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. But add a stingy pass rush and sprinkle on the high stakes, and prepare to be overwhelmed. Moving into this season, the Cousins were 7–35 against teams that finished the season with a winning record.
The Vikings want to believe he is the answer. General Manager Rick Spielman and Front Office do salary cap gymnastics to sign Cousins to a contract extension in the 2020 season.
Unfortunately, this is the one he has been in since entering the league nine years ago.
The Browns finished with 10 hits on Cousins, four from Miles Garrett alone. Still, it was a 4 point game for three quarters and a big game could have busted things. Just one. It never developed for Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen. While Cleveland kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 53-yard field goal to put the Browns up, 14-7, with six minutes remaining, Cousins’ deep shot was easily stopped by cornerback Greedy Williams. The Vikings took the ball back twice but fell short on each drive.
Cousins gets the Detroit Lions, but it will likely be nothing but a few bullets of Advil with the Vikings then facing six consecutive legitimate contenders.
And at some point, the Vikings must ask themselves how far the Cousins can take them.
around the nfl
Cardinals 37, Rams 20: It’s time to stop gold on the Cardinals, who smoked around a team that seemed borderline invincible to start the season. Kyler Murray didn’t turn the ball, Arizona covered 216 yards and now, the Cardinals are in total control of the NFC West. The question now is whether coach Cliff Kingsbury can keep this offense lukewarm and avoid a slide like last season, when Arizona started 5-2 and went 3-6 for the rest of the way.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21: You can’t let Russell Wilson roam. With every opportunity to bury Seattle early, San Francisco’s crime remained short-circuited. And as he’s done his entire career, Wilson has turned it on when needed, scoring 14 of the Seahawks’ 21 second-half points.
Packers 27, Steelers 17: Everything turned into an offside penalty before the half for Pittsburgh. Officials ruled that cornerback Joe Haden jumped before the snap, negating a blocked field goal-attempt that Minka Fitzpatrick returned for a touchdown that would have given the Steelers a 17–14 lead. Alas, Ben Roethlisberger was forced to play from behind. As we’ve learned so far in 2021, it’s not a pretty sight.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7: Facing the best defense he’s seen this season, Lamar Jackson finished with 316 yards and a touchdown through the air and struck the ball only seven times to hand Denver their first defeat of the season.
Washington 34, Falcons 30: One of the biggest setbacks of this season is how poorly the Washington football team’s defense has performed. Of course, this didn’t matter against the equally porous Falcons defense. Running back, JD McKisick supplied the gallantry by flying over the goal line with 33 seconds to spare.
Bear 24, Lion 14: Whenever the hysteria reaches its fever pitch at Halas Hall, it seems the Bears always have a perfect game on schedule. The rebuilding Lions were perfect medicine, and continued to outsmart the linebackers as one of the best players, surpassing David Montgomery (106 yards, two touchdowns), which we don’t talk about nearly enough.
Bill 40, Texan 0: One day, there will be a “30 for 30” documentary that will be written entirely about how the 2021 Texans managed to win a football game. Although not this week.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17: Jonathan Taylor was a force on the ground (103 yards, touchdown), Carson Wentz securing a much-needed victory for Indianapolis after three emotionally taxing losses on those two bad ankles (24-in-32 passing with two touchdowns). were skilled enough. .
Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT): Lost in the Giants’ madness this season is the fact that Daniel Jones has made a clear move. He is not making the past mistakes of 2020 and on Sunday, he started taking more shots downfield with 402 yards and two touchdowns.
Chiefs 42, Eagles 30: Andy Reid certainly knows he needs to clear his defense. Kansas City again left the yards and points in pieces. But as long as Patrick Mahomes and Tyrek Hill are present, this Chiefs offense could knock out any team in the league. On 12 goals, Hill caught 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT): Okay, so Titans receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown were both sidelined. Jets coach Robert Saleh still got his first NFL win behind a defense that struck Ryan Tanhill 14 times and a rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, who played with the team’s swagger, has disappeared.
