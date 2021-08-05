‘What We Left Unfinished’ Review: Spectres of History

In “What We Left Unfinished”, five films started and then abandoned during Afghanistan’s communist era, between 1978 and 1992, form a dazzling time capsule of the nation’s political and cultural history. Director Mariam Ghani – the daughter of current Afghan President Ashraf Ghani – searches the archives of Afghan Film, a state-owned company that endured the whims and demands of various regimes before the Taliban destroyed most of its holdings in the 1990s.

Stemming from the vestiges of the company’s collections, the films remixed by Ghani in “What We Left Unfinished” bear the traces of successive political upheavals. “The April Revolution” (1978), for example, was commanded by Hafizullah Amin, who became president of Afghanistan in a coup in 1979. When the Soviets assassinated him months older late in a takeover, the film had to be stopped.