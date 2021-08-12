What We Think We Know About Metabolism May Be Wrong

Rozalyn Anderson, professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who studies aging, wrote an outlook accompanying the article. In an interview, she said she was “blown away” by her findings. “We will have to revisit some of our ideas,” she added.

But the implications of the findings for public health, diet and nutrition are limited at this time because the study gives “a 30,000-foot view of energy metabolism,” said Dr Samuel Klein, who did not participated in the study and is director of the Center for Human Nutrition at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He added, “I don’t think you can make any new clinical claims” for an individual. When it comes to gaining weight, he says, the problem is the same as it always has been: People eat more calories than they burn.

Metabolic research is expensive, so most published studies had very few participants. But the principal investigator of the new study, Herman Pontzer, an evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University, said the researchers participating in the project had agreed to share their data. There are over 80 co-authors on the study. By combining the efforts of half a dozen labs collected over 40 years, they had enough information to ask general questions about changes in metabolism over the course of a lifetime.

All of the research centers involved in the project were studying metabolic rates with a method considered to be the gold standard – double-labeled water. It is a measure of calories burned by tracking the amount of carbon dioxide a person exhales during their daily activities.

The researchers also had the participants’ height, weight, and body fat percentage, which allowed them to examine basic metabolic rates. A smaller person will burn fewer calories than a taller person, of course, but correcting for height and fat percentage, the group asked: Were their metabolisms different?