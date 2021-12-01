What Will Art Look Like in the Metaverse?
In the opening pages of Ben Lerner’s first novel, “Leaving the Auto Station”, the narrator goes to the Prado Museum in Madrid and sees a stranger crying in front of Roger van der Weiden’s “Descent from the Cross”. Paolo da San Leocadio and Hironimus Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights.” He watches the man until he leaves and chases him in the sunlight. The narrator had long been concerned that he was incapable of gaining such an in-depth experience of art. In my opinion, most of us have failed to move through painting, as we hope. When I saw the first big ad for Meta, I thought of this quote, a rebranding of Facebook as a Metaverse company, which was also in a museum. But here art is moving – literally.
The video begins with four young people watching Henry Rousseau’s “Fight between a Tiger and a Buffalo,” which hangs in the Cleveland Museum of Art. When they peek into the frame, the tiger’s eyes glow and the whole painting comes alive and opens into a three-dimensional animated forest. Tigers and buffaloes, tokens and monkeys from monkeys and trees, all dance to the rhythm of the old rage; The kids come along too. Fruit trees grow in the gallery around them. Above the rainforest canopy, in the distance, is a mysterious hexagonal portal, and beyond, in the red hills of fog, is the magnificent horizon of a great tropical city. This is a scenario that suggests that Facebook may be returning to the anti-cultural origins of Silicon Valley: a psychedelic dream of a global community shared in collective illusions.
The video keynote, released by Meta to help investors explain themselves, also features art, in which some of Mark Zuckerberg’s colleagues find a piece of augmented-reality street art hidden on a wall in SoHo. It has been brought to life by 3-D animation and ported from Lower Manhattan to virtual reality, growing into a terrifying Chathulhu-like blob around their avatars. (Zuckerberg: “It’s awesome!”) For some reason, the company wants us to think about art when we think of its new product. Maybe they want us to see it as a platform for creative self-expression – or maybe fine art provides a more refining context than video games or working from home.
This clear role of art is at once strange and appropriate; The reason for the stupidity is that it only reduces the banana to gavagva, right because other entrepreneurs have already adopted this approach. The animated Rousseau adopts the popular logic of the “Van Gogh Emerging Experience”, in which pictures of Dutchman’s starry nights and ominous wheat fields are projected on the walls and floors to create an attractive look, charm and selfie background. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. And in the case of Van Gogh’s experience, the market has proven them right: there are currently at least five different competing Van Gogh experiences circulating in the country. The copy has gone back to the original. Throughout the history of Facebook, it has been a consistent theme, replacing the real thing with a faint imitation of friendship and community. Meta promises to take you further into the jungle of illusions.
And yet it is a tempting proposition to return to the art of dreaming and escapism. Rousseau was painting the woods in his studio in Paris when he was a middle-aged man. He often recounted the adventures of his youth and is said to have been inspired by his jungle paintings during his duty tour of Napoleon III’s intervention in Mexico; But it was all a lie. He actually played in the infantry band and never left France.
The important thing to remember about Metavers is that none of these are made, neither the forest nor the technology to display them.
Rousseau found his true inspiration in travelogues and regular visits to Jardine des Plantes, one of which he once told an art critic: Enter the dream. “It was a fantastic dream place, where horrible animals have the quality of pictures in children’s books, and bananas grow upside down on the trees, he explained in his paintings;
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Paris, Rousseau, and their contemporaries (Paul Gauguin, Georges Seurat, Pablo Picasso, etc.) were busy inventing bohemian modernity, creating new ways of living and seeing the world. In our century, that visionary role has gone from actors to engineers, to Zuckerberg and his people. Who else is trying to find a new world? Who dares to come up with grand utopian ideas? Artists are no more. These are the Promethean founders of Silicon Valley who try – and fall short on a regular basis.
Meta’s offer isn’t appealing: it’s somehow childish and cynical. But the vision of the future for a mega-corporation envisioned by a creative agency will always be grim. The problem isn’t that today’s kids can’t appreciate Rousseau’s masterpieces, but their parents, my generation, are unsure of how to bring anything comparable to him – we’ve forgotten how to imagine a completely different world.
The important thing to remember about Metavers is that none of these are made, neither the forest nor the technology to display them. You can’t really do this by going to a museum. It’s just an idea, a whisper in the wind. Advertising with nothing. This is meta. The more times I see an ad and Zuckerberg describes his vision in detail, the more often it seems he has no idea what he is making or selling. It’s bad for a company but not for artists who thrive with open briefs. Indeed, the main thing is to call on thousands of “creators” to help create efficient metavars and promise that they will be paid to do so.
Contemporary art is currently dominated by painting and sculpture, traditional materials and old methods of making. Companies outside the art world, meanwhile, are using digital technology to remake masterpieces over time as projected tourist attractions and animations. But what Rousseau and his colleagues have done is what few artists are doing: embracing the reality imposed by new technology – in their case, photography – and breaking down old ways of creating something new. Rousseau’s passionate artist can appreciate the potential of this new medium and wants to create art for metavers and wider people. Now, like his days, he will not remake old artwork from the past, but will bring fantastic scenes from his dreams: scenes he has never seen in his life, presented in a style no one has ever seen. Today, perhaps for the first time in this century, it seems possible to invent a completely new aesthetic – as long as someone takes the reins from the technicians.
