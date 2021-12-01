What Will Art Look Like in the Metaverse?

This clear role of art is at once strange and appropriate; The reason for the stupidity is that it only reduces the banana to gavagva, right because other entrepreneurs have already adopted this approach. The animated Rousseau adopts the popular logic of the “Van Gogh Emerging Experience”, in which pictures of Dutchman’s starry nights and ominous wheat fields are projected on the walls and floors to create an attractive look, charm and selfie background. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. And in the case of Van Gogh’s experience, the market has proven them right: there are currently at least five different competing Van Gogh experiences circulating in the country. The copy has gone back to the original. Throughout the history of Facebook, it has been a consistent theme, replacing the real thing with a faint imitation of friendship and community. Meta promises to take you further into the jungle of illusions.

And yet it is a tempting proposition to return to the art of dreaming and escapism. Rousseau was painting the woods in his studio in Paris when he was a middle-aged man. He often recounted the adventures of his youth and is said to have been inspired by his jungle paintings during his duty tour of Napoleon III’s intervention in Mexico; But it was all a lie. He actually played in the infantry band and never left France.

The important thing to remember about Metavers is that none of these are made, neither the forest nor the technology to display them.

Rousseau found his true inspiration in travelogues and regular visits to Jardine des Plantes, one of which he once told an art critic: Enter the dream. “It was a fantastic dream place, where horrible animals have the quality of pictures in children’s books, and bananas grow upside down on the trees, he explained in his paintings;

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Paris, Rousseau, and their contemporaries (Paul Gauguin, Georges Seurat, Pablo Picasso, etc.) were busy inventing bohemian modernity, creating new ways of living and seeing the world. In our century, that visionary role has gone from actors to engineers, to Zuckerberg and his people. Who else is trying to find a new world? Who dares to come up with grand utopian ideas? Artists are no more. These are the Promethean founders of Silicon Valley who try – and fall short on a regular basis.