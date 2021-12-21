What will happen by linking Aadhaar Card with Voter List? What would happen from linking Aadhaar Card to Voter List?

He said that this would help in cleaning up the voter list to a great extent and would facilitate voter registration in the place where the voters ‘resident’.

With the opposition criticizing the bill linking the voter list with the Aadhaar number, government sources on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) said the move would allow the same person to be named as a voter at different places. This will solve the “big problem” of getting into the list and will help in “cleaning up” the list to a great extent.

A day earlier, the Lok Sabha had approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a brief discussion. The opposition was demanding that the bill be sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament. Government sources said various election-related reforms have been included in the bill, which have been discussed for a long time. He said that the enrollment in the electoral roll is done on the basis of the application of a person who is eligible to be registered as a voter and there is a provision in the Bill under which the new applicant will voluntarily submit his Aadhaar number with his application for the purpose of identification. can give.

According to sources, no application will be rejected for non-delivery of Aadhaar number. He said linking of Aadhaar with electoral rolls would solve “one of the big problems” in electoral data management. This problem is related to enrollment of the same voter at different places.

Further sources said that this could be due to frequent change of residence by voters and enrolling at the new place without deleting the previous nominations. Thus, voters whose names appear in the electoral roll at more than one place or more than once in the same electoral roll can be removed. Once linked with Aadhar, the voter list data system will immediately alert about the previous registration when there is an application for new registration. He said that this would help in cleaning up the voter list to a great extent and would facilitate voter registration in the place where the voters ‘resident’.