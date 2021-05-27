What Will Happen if You Dont Accept WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy? Read Messaging App’s Latest Statement

What Will Happen if You Dont Accept WhatsApp’s New Privacy Coverage? Read Messaging App’s Latest Statement





New Delhi: Responding to the Centre's request to withdraw the brand new privateness coverage, Fb-owned instantaneous messaging platform WhatsApp reiterated that the privateness of customers "stays its highest precedence". Whatsapp assured that it gained't restrict the performance of the applying for customers who haven't accepted the brand new privateness coverage, as an alternative, it'll proceed to remind customers once in a while in regards to the replace.

In a press release, the moment messaging platform stated,"Now we have responded to the Authorities of India's letter and assured them that the privateness of customers stays our highest precedence. We is not going to restrict the performance of how WhatsApp works within the coming weeks. As an alternative, we are going to proceed to remind customers once in a while in regards to the replace in addition to when folks select to make use of related optionally available options, like speaking with a enterprise that's receiving help from Fb."

Moreover, Whatsapp stated that it hopes the brand new strategy reinforces the selection that every one customers have whether or not or not they need to work together with a enterprise. "We are going to keep this strategy till not less than the forthcoming PDP legislation comes into impact", it added.

Earlier, the Narendra Modi-led Centre had written to WhatsApp, asking Whatsapp to withdraw its new coverage, calling it a violation of a number of provisions of the present Indian legal guidelines and guidelines.

Notably, WhatsApp has rolled out its privateness coverage globally together with in India, the place it has greater than 400 million customers. The customers is not going to instantly lose their accounts or face curtailed functionalities, however they should finally undergo restricted features if they fail to simply accept the brand new norms within the due course of time. After persistent reminders, the customers will encounter restricted performance on WhatsApp till they settle for the updates.

