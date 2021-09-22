What will it take for electric vehicles to create jobs, not cut them?
When President Biden announced his multitrillion-dollar jobs plan in March, it included about $175 billion in spending to encourage Americans to buy electric vehicles.
The White House wrote at the time that the money would help ensure that “these vehicles are affordable for all families and are manufactured by workers with good jobs.”
Now, as Mr Biden’s plan makes its way through Congress, a liberal think tank is trying to work out the number of jobs that will be gained or lost in the transition away from internal-combustion vehicles.
The report, released Wednesday by the Economic Policy Institute, concluded it would take government subsidies focused on growing demand for US-made vehicles to develop domestic supply chains and avoid job losses.
It found that without additional government investment, the industry could lose about 75,000 jobs by 2030, the year by which Mr Biden wants half of the new vehicles sold in the country to be electric.
Conversely, the report said, if government subsidies were targeted to increase the share of domestically manufactured electric vehicle components, and to increase the market share of US-made vehicles, the industry would be around 150,000 by the end of the decade. Jobs can be added. .
Economist Josh Bivens, one of the report’s authors, said: “That’s the payoff – making the sector a good job hub again.” “We will see continued downward pressure on the number of good jobs if we don’t try to actively respond with good policy.”
According to data from Ford Motor, the reason for the transition to electric vehicles is the fact that they have significantly fewer moving parts than gasoline-powered ones and require less labor to manufacture — about 30 percent less. The auto-manufacturing industry employs less than a million people, including suppliers domestically.
There are essentially two ways to compensate for projected job losses: to increase the proportion of each vehicle’s parts that are made domestically—in particular the powertrain, the key parts and systems that power a car. – and to sell more vehicles assembled in the United States. .
Mr. Bivens and his co-author, James Barrett, an economic consultant, examine the effects of doing both. They note that about three-quarters of the powertrains of a US-made gasoline vehicle are domestically produced, while the powertrain of a US-made electric vehicle comprises less than half.
He estimates that increasing the proportion of household materials in electric vehicles to reflect that gas-powered ones could save tens of thousands of jobs a year, he estimates – potentially more than half the potential job losses that would result in additional will arise without government action.
But to convert a potential job loss into a job advantage, Mr. Barrett and Mr. Bivens find, it is necessary to increase the market share of vehicles made in the United States. According to the study, the percentage of vehicles sold in the United States that are built domestically has grown to nearly 50 percent over the past decade. If this were to increase to 60 percent, the authors conclude, the industry could achieve more than 100,000 jobs in 2030.
The report said the industry could lose more than 200,000 jobs if the market share falls to 40 percent by the end of the decade and there is no growth in the household content of electric vehicle powertrains.
Under the ongoing Democratic plan in Congress, the current $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of a new electric vehicle would increase to $12,500. An additional $4,500 would apply to vehicles assembled in unionized factories in the United States. Consumers would receive the final $500 if their vehicle had a US-made battery. Details may change due to automakers’ conflict with non-US plants.
Democrats are also discussing subsidies to encourage manufacturers to set up new factories or upgrade old ones.
Sam Abuelsamid, an auto industry analyst at Guidehouse Insights, said domestic automakers had an opportunity to increase market share as the industry electrifies and an expanded consumer tax credit would help.
“They are targeting a lot of market segments that are particularly strong salespeople – crossovers, pickups,” Mr. Abulesamid said. “There is certainly a potential for them to take back some market share from Asian brands.”
Still, he warned, the window to seize the opportunity could be relatively narrow as Asian automakers such as Toyota and Honda, which have lagged somewhat behind in their electric vehicle planning, introduce more electric offerings.
The question of whether manufacturers will explore production of electric vehicles and their components in the United States when demand increases, and the extent to which government subsidies can help ensure this, has been the subject of debate in recent years.
Dale Hall, a researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation, a research organization, said in an interview that electric vehicles are manufactured in the area where they are sold, both to save transportation costs and to be more responsive to consumers’ needed.
But his group has found that regions still differ: About 98 percent of electric vehicles sold in China last year were assembled in that country, while 72 percent of vehicles sold in the United States were assembled domestically. Was. One important is intergovernmental policy. “China provided a lot of subsidies to manufacturers in the early days,” Mr Hall said.
Zoe Lippman of the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor and environmental groups that advised the report’s authors, said a key concern in the United States was whether automakers would move production overseas.
“Many companies have made very promising commitments to make major investments in this area,” said Ms. Lippmann. “It is not yet clear where they will make those investments.” His group supports government incentives to make electric vehicles cheaper to buy and subsidizes companies to build manufacturing facilities in the United States.
When it comes to vehicle components as opposed to final assembly, the United States lags behind other countries as well. This is especially true for battery packs, which can cost around $15,000 and are by far the most expensive component of an electric vehicle powertrain.
According to a report this year by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and BloombergNEF, an energy research group, companies based overseas, primarily South Korea, Japan and China, acquired the majority of the batteries used in US-made electric vehicles. more than half the price.
In contrast, the report said, “100 percent of the value of a finished battery in China is stored locally.”
Mr. Abuelsamid and other analysts have argued that battery production in the United States will naturally increase as more electric vehicles roll off assembly lines, noting that batteries can be expensive to ship and that doing so may increase their carbon footprint. Footprints increase. Manufacturers often want nearby component manufacturers to also minimize supply disruptions. Recent announcements by General Motors and Ford that they are playing a bigger role in battery production reflect this thinking.
BloombergNEF analysts paint a somewhat mixed picture. A report from earlier this year found that Chinese, Japanese and South Korean battery makers continued to source the most valuable battery parts from their home countries even after setting up assembly plants in Europe, where the electric vehicle market is growing rapidly. .
But BloombergNEF analyst Cecilia L’Ecluse in the UK said several new plants have been announced recently in Europe that will manufacture battery components.
European governments have been applying subsidies to battery production.
