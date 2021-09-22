What will it take for electric vehicles to create jobs, not cut them?

Mr. Bivens and his co-author, James Barrett, an economic consultant, examine the effects of doing both. They note that about three-quarters of the powertrains of a US-made gasoline vehicle are domestically produced, while the powertrain of a US-made electric vehicle comprises less than half.

He estimates that increasing the proportion of household materials in electric vehicles to reflect that gas-powered ones could save tens of thousands of jobs a year, he estimates – potentially more than half the potential job losses that would result in additional will arise without government action.

But to convert a potential job loss into a job advantage, Mr. Barrett and Mr. Bivens find, it is necessary to increase the market share of vehicles made in the United States. According to the study, the percentage of vehicles sold in the United States that are built domestically has grown to nearly 50 percent over the past decade. If this were to increase to 60 percent, the authors conclude, the industry could achieve more than 100,000 jobs in 2030.

The report said the industry could lose more than 200,000 jobs if the market share falls to 40 percent by the end of the decade and there is no growth in the household content of electric vehicle powertrains.

Under the ongoing Democratic plan in Congress, the current $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of a new electric vehicle would increase to $12,500. An additional $4,500 would apply to vehicles assembled in unionized factories in the United States. Consumers would receive the final $500 if their vehicle had a US-made battery. Details may change due to automakers’ conflict with non-US plants.

Democrats are also discussing subsidies to encourage manufacturers to set up new factories or upgrade old ones.