‘What will you do if the wife runs away from home?’ Shahrukh Khan gave a funny answer

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood is popular all over the world. People are crazy about his films. He has been ruling the film industry for years. But apart from films, he remains in the headlines due to his personal life. Shahrukh Khan loves his wife Gauri Khan very much. Even after many years of marriage, the same love remains between them. He keeps doing something special for his wife Gauri. But what would he do if Gauri ever left him? On this, Shahrukh gave such an answer, after listening to which you will also be able to say that he is indeed the king of romance.

funny answer of shahrukh khan

Actually, in an interview, Shahrukh Khan was asked, ‘Suppose Gauri ever says that she is now fed up and leaves him saying goodbye, then what will she do?’ On this Shahrukh gave a very funny answer. He said, ‘Well, he shouldn’t have done that. Still, if this happens, first I will tear my clothes and stand on the road and maybe start singing the song Gori-Gori O Banki Chhori. I am sure she will come back after that.

Shahrukh does not give a chance to be angry

Not only Shahrukh, his wife Gauri also loves him very much. In an interview, he told that Shahrukh does not give him any chance to get angry. He had said that Shahrukh is completely devoted to him and to the children. As a partner, he still brings them gifts. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, they plan a surprise candle light dinner for them. It is clear from this that even today Shahrukh makes his wife Gauri special.

shahrukh khan upcoming movie

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero. Directed by Aanand L Roy, the film starred Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. However, the film flopped at the box office. Since then Shahrukh has appeared in a film. But now he is being discussed for the film ‘Pathan’. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are in lead roles with him in this film. Fans are eagerly waiting for his film.

