What Wives Of Cricketers Think About Virat Kohli’s Wife Anushka Sharma

Mumbai. Indian cricket workforce captain Virat Kohli’s actress spouse Anushka Sharma is standard not solely in Bollywood but additionally among the many wives of different cricketers. What do the wives of different gamers, who’ve met Anushka a number of occasions, must say concerning the actress? How does she see Anushka? The wives of some cricketers have given their opinion about this every so often. Let’s know what cricketer’s spouse advised Anushka to Lake-

yuzuvendra chahal spouse dhanshree verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s spouse Dhanshree Verma typically shares images of Virat and Anushka on her social media. Dhanashree additionally shares images of when they’re collectively. As soon as Dhanashree was requested by a consumer to inform one thing about Anushka. To this Dhanashree stated, she may be very candy, heat and genie individual.

Shikhar Dhawan’s spouse Ayesha Dhawan

Ayesha Dhawan and Anushka Sharma share a great friendship and click on photos of the 2 each time they’re collectively. As soon as Ayesha shared a photograph with Anushka on social media and wrote, ‘Associates who prepare collectively and reside collectively. I’ll miss my coaching companion.

AB de Villiers spouse

A number of days again, AB de Villiers’ spouse Daniel de Villiers shared an unseen photograph of Anushka Sharma holding their youngsters of their palms. In an Ask Me Something session of Danielle, a consumer requested if she hangs out with Anushka. To this Danielle replied that she is without doubt one of the sweetest and kindest hearted folks. We do not reside in the identical nation but when we lived in the identical nation we might most likely hang around.

Harbhajan Singh’s spouse Geeta Basra

Harbhajan’s spouse Geeta Basra not too long ago celebrated her child bathe. Its photos have been additionally shared on social media. Geeta as soon as spoke favoring Anushka. When Anushka Sharma was being criticized on social media for Virat Kohli’s poor efficiency, Geeta defended the actress saying that it isn’t proper to carry Anushka accountable for Virat’s efficiency. He additionally emphasised that it’s simple to focus on girlfriends and wives of gamers.