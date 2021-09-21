What would an Evergrande default look like?

Shares of troubled asset giant China Evergrande, whose fortunes have contributed to panic in global markets, fell again on Tuesday amid a fresh prediction that it would default soon.

The company’s president, Xu Jian, told employees in a letter cited in Chinese media that Evergrande would address its problems, including $300 billion in debt, declining apartment sales and payments due Thursday.

“I firmly believe that Evergrande will emerge from its darkest moment and resume work and production at full speed,” he said in the letter, which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

But a terrifying forecast about the company’s fortunes for investors in Asia came Tuesday, it’s from S&P Global Ratings. “We believe Beijing will be forced to act only if a far-reaching contagion causes several major developers to fail and poses a systemic risk to the economy,” the report said.