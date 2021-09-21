What would an Evergrande default look like?
Shares of troubled asset giant China Evergrande, whose fortunes have contributed to panic in global markets, fell again on Tuesday amid a fresh prediction that it would default soon.
The company’s president, Xu Jian, told employees in a letter cited in Chinese media that Evergrande would address its problems, including $300 billion in debt, declining apartment sales and payments due Thursday.
“I firmly believe that Evergrande will emerge from its darkest moment and resume work and production at full speed,” he said in the letter, which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.
But a terrifying forecast about the company’s fortunes for investors in Asia came Tuesday, it’s from S&P Global Ratings. “We believe Beijing will be forced to act only if a far-reaching contagion causes several major developers to fail and poses a systemic risk to the economy,” the report said.
Both the company’s shares and its bonds fell on Tuesday, though by more modest amounts than in recent days and weeks. Its shares closed 0.4 percent lower, and shares of other Chinese-focused property developers that fell on Monday recovered some of their losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell 3.3 per cent on Monday, ended the day up 0.5 per cent.
The impact of Evergrande’s fall will largely depend on the attitude of China’s top leaders.
Many of Evergrande’s problems stem from new restrictions on home sales as Beijing tries to reduce property prices and address growing concerns about the price of homes. The government has also sought to teach a lesson to property developers, who have borrowed heavily in recent years to build more assets and finance their investments in other businesses. (In Evergrande’s case, he includes interests that include electric cars and a soccer team.)
But a hard landing for Evergrande, should it default, carries risks. Unhappy home buyers and suppliers can lead to unrest, while the financial impact on investors and others exposed to Evergrande can be costly.
However, Beijing has several ways to avert a financial disaster. The government controls the banks and the financial relationships between them. It also tightly controls the flow of money across the country’s borders, allowing it to prevent a possible rush of money out of the country.
“The executives still have some tools at their disposal to defuse the panic,” said Zhiwu Chen, a professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong, who predicted the executives would disband the company and sell part of it.
Officers can also control media coverage, while the police have sufficient power to detain anyone who creates a public nuisance.
