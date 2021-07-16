What You Need to Know About Campus Health Insurance



“It comes down to the cost,” she said.

(Healthcare.gov, the federal health insurance marketplace, offers guidance for students seeking ACA coverage. Due to the pandemic, a special enrollment period for market coverage 2021 has been extended until ‘to August 15.)

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have their own markets and their timelines vary. But if you miss a deadline, you’ll likely be eligible for a special registration period anyway if you go to college, Collins said.

The mental health of students is a growing concern. Families should carefully check the details of behavioral health therapy coverage, including counseling, said John Dunkle, senior clinical director of higher education at the Jed Foundation, which works to prevent suicide among adolescents and young adults.

Due to state licensing rules, he said, students leaving the state to attend college may not be able to receive therapy remotely from their regular counselor, even whether they participated in virtual home care during the pandemic. Parents of students with known mental health issues can contact campus counseling centers over the summer to schedule care at the start of the semester, Dunkle said.

“It’s great to have a provider at home,” he said, “but to have one at school. “

Some colleges arrange for students receiving financial aid to cover health premiums, but others cannot. Check with your college’s financial aid office to be sure.

Here are some questions and answers about college health insurance:

How do I opt out of campus health insurance?

Students generally must submit a request for waiver of university coverage and include a copy of their insurance card – often by a date that falls during the summer or early fall semester. “You can’t give it up after the deadline,” said Brendan Williams, senior director of consulting at uAspire, a nonprofit group that works to make college more affordable. So be sure to check your bill to avoid ending up with coverage you don’t need. Many colleges charge students in the fall for coverage for both the fall and spring semesters.

You usually have to submit a waiver request every year you enroll.

Can we buy a campus health plan in addition to our family health insurance plan?

If your student is covered by a college plan as well as another health plan, the campus plan will usually pay first for the care the student needs, with the other plan paying for secondary coverage, Ms. Marks said of Academic HealthPlans.