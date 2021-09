What you need to know about COVID testing if you are visiting Germany

When should I get tested in Germany?

Under Germany’s COVID Health Pass system, entry into many indoor spaces is being restricted to those who have been vaccinated (Vaccination), recovered from covid (found) or who have tested negative (tested) In German this is known as a 3G system, so if you see this sign, be prepared to show proof of one of the ‘Gs’.

Typically you’ll need to show it for indoor dining in cafes or restaurants and most states require it for indoor leisure and cultural activities such as museums, art galleries, and theaters.

Visiting people in hospitals and care homes is also essential.

You won’t need it for essential services like public transportation, going to shops or a doctor.

(article continues below)

If you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID within the past six months, you can show proof. A digital certificate (such as the EU Digital Immunization Pass or similar) as well as a paper certificate (such as from the CDC in the US or the NHS in the UK) are all accepted, as long as the vaccine in question is approved by the European Union.

If you fall into the “recovered” category, your PCR test must have been taken more than 28 days ago, and not more than six months ago – so if you had COVID last year, for example, you might have a negative test. will be required.

You can find more details in our lecturers here:

If you have not been vaccinated, you will need to take a test.

Most state rules do not require children up to six years old – and school going pupils – to take an admissions test. The rationale behind this is that school students in Germany are already being regularly tested against Kovid.

Always check the local regulations of the state you are visiting for any regional differences.

For example, in Hamburg, businesses and organizations have been able to completely exclude people without vaccinations.

Are the tests free for people not living in Germany?

Yes, antigen test should be done. However, we have heard from some readers that some exam centers have told visitors that civil test (translated as ‘citizen test’ which is a misleading label) is free only for people living in Germany.

To clarify, we asked a spokesman for the German Health Ministry whether taxpayer-funded rapid tests are free for people who do not live in Germany.

“Tourists from abroad can also take a free citizen test,” the spokesperson told The Local. “The right to this (free trial) exists regardless of whether this person has a residence or habitual residence in Germany.”

Rapid test cannot be more than 24 hours old for entry into indoor space.

However, keep in mind that from October 11, with a few exceptions, everyone will have to pay a fee for the rapid test. Its aim is to increase the number of vaccinations. After this date, tests can cost up to €20 or more. The cost will be determined by the private providers.

Also read: Who will still have a free Kovid test in Germany from October?

What about PCR tests?

PCR tests are not free for anyone in Germany as long as they do not have symptoms of Kovid.

The cost of these lab tests varies from vendor to vendor, but you can expect to pay anywhere €40 and €160 for a private PCR test.

Some providers also charge a premium for ‘extra fast’ tests, especially at airports – which you may need if you’re incarcerated or a country in which you’re going to have a sudden change in rules that requires you to briefly PCR test is required. Information.

“On the other hand, a PCR test must be paid for by the individual before leaving the country,” a health ministry spokesperson confirmed.

Can I take self test?

Germany sells DIY COVID tests in supermarkets, pharmacies and drugstores. It’s a good option for piece of mind, and many people use them to monitor their infection status before meetings (if they don’t have time to get a rapid test from the center.)

Be careful though: the self-test cannot be used for entry or travel in indoor locations – so if you are looking for a test for these purposes, you should visit an official testing center in your local area or at an airport or train station.

Are the trials free for travel as well?

you can take civil test And use it for travel purposes if it meets the requirements of the country you are traveling to or returning. For example, the US and UK accept lateral flow tests for country entry (with requirements).

Some test centers are now charging around €15 for adding additional information to a document such as your passport number. However, other sites will add such information for free.

What if I have symptoms of covid?

If you begin to feel unwell on your trip to Germany and notice any of the most common symptoms of COVID, such as tiredness, dry cough, fever, or loss of smell or taste, the government recommends that you Stay close to housing and contact your local health authority.

The Robert Koch Institute site has a useful tool for finding out who the relevant health authority is in your area. Visit this page, enter the pincode of your hotel or accommodation, and you’ll find all the contact information you need. you o. can also callN-Duty medical service by dialing 116 117.

The health authority will be able to advise you on next steps. If they think you need a PCR test, you will be given advice on how to book it and asked to isolate.

What if I test positive for COVID?

If you test positive for COVID with an antigen test, and this result is confirmed by a PCR test, you will need to go into quarantine for some time, usually 14 days, but following the advice of the local authority. Follow. More information on what to do if you have COVID can be found on the Ministry of Health website Here.