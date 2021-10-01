What you need to know about Molnupiravir, Merck’s COVID treatment pill?
Merck announced Friday that its new pill to treat COVID-19 has reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 50 percent. Merck plans to seek emergency approval for antiviral pills to be used in the United States.
Here’s what you need to know.
Who will take the pills?
The pills are for people who are sick with covid but not in the hospital. Merck’s Phase III clinical trial only enrolled people at high risk, such as older people or people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Initially, the drug may be available only to those in need, but experts expect it to become more widely available eventually.
The pills are designed to be taken as soon as possible once a person shows symptoms of having COVID – a time when the virus is rapidly replicating and the immune system has yet to defend itself. In Merck’s trial, volunteers had to show symptoms within the past five days, and some researchers believe the pills need to be taken even earlier to be most effective.
How effective are they?
Merck said the drug halved the risk of hospitalization or death. In the Phase III trial, 7 percent of volunteers in the group that received the drug were hospitalized, and none died. In the group that got the placebo, 14 percent were hospitalized or died.
Lower than 50 percent efficacy than monoclonal antibodies, intravenous cocktails used to treat high-risk people with mild or moderate COVID-19. Studies have shown that those antibodies reduce hospitalization and death by 85 percent in those patients.
But experts said the new antiviral pills would have a more widespread impact on COVID than the bulky antibodies, as the pills could reach more people.
When will the tablets be available?
Merck said on Friday it plans to obtain emergency permission from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible. If all goes well, regulators may authorize the drug before the end of this year.
President Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said at a White House briefing on Friday that he could not give a specific timeline for approval.
Will there be enough bullets?
Merck expects to be able to make enough pills for 10 million people by the end of this year. The US government has already ordered 1.7 million courses of treatment.
It’s not enough for everyone in the United States who gets sick with COVID to get the pills.
How much will the treatment cost?
The federal government is paying about $700 per course of treatment. This is about a third of the cost of a monoclonal antibody treatment. There is a plan to make pills for Americans free of cost like the Kovid vaccine. Whether any out-of-pocket costs are likely to be determined once the tablets are authorized for use by regulators.
Are there concerns about side effects?
Merck did not report any serious side effects among volunteers in its clinical trial. The researchers said any side effects, which usually include mild complaints such as headaches, can be difficult to distinguish from feeling sick from Covid.
Pfizer is developing a similar pill, as are Atia Pharmaceuticals and Roche. The results of their clinical trials are expected in the next few months. They are unlikely to be available for use until next year.
What is involved in taking the pill?
This regimen is familiar to anyone taking Tamiflu for seasonal flu or antibiotics for urinary tract infections. People will need to get a prescription, which they will fill out at a pharmacy. Patients will take four capsules twice a day for five days — in other words, 40 pills during the course of treatment.
How does the pill work?
Antiviral pills are designed to prevent the virus from replicating.
Molnupiravir dodges the coronavirus by using the drug to try to replicate the virus’s genetic material. Once this process is underway, the drug inserts errors into the genetic code.
“If you make enough errors or you make errors in parts of the virus that are absolutely critical, the virus cannot replicate,” said Daria Hazuda, vice president of infectious disease and vaccine research at Merck.
Sheryl Gay Stolberg contributed reporting.
