What You Need to Know – Gadget Clock

2 days ago
New York state is taking a big step in returning to normalcy, especially for kids and anyone in schools who have dealt with remote learning and isolation.

Starting on Wednesday, students and staff at schools will not be required to wear face masks in class, as the statewide mandate comes to an end.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and cited a dramatic drop in the number of COVID cases as the reason for doing away with the mandate.

However, individual districts can still make their own rules and requirements, so it is possible that some children in the state will still have to wear the protective gear. Students and staff can also continue wearing their masks, if they so choose.

“Every mom and dad, every student should know that their individual choice is going to be supported — just like every other individual choice in this school district,” said Dr. Joseph Ricca, the superintendent for the White Plains school district. “Maybe you want to wear a mask tomorrow and you don’t want to wear one on Thursday, that’s OK too. Maybe you decide you want to wear a mask for a couple weeks and then you want to take it off for a while that’s fine.”

As for New York City students and school staff, masks will continue to be required for the nation’s largest school district. That mask mandate will likely remain in place until March 7.

There are still six places where masks will still be required statewide even after March 7. Those are:

  • Mass transit: The feds require masks on planes and trains (as well as in airports and transit stations), while NYC and NJ transit operators mandate masks on trains, buses and taxes/rideshare services
  • Broadway theaters: Masks are required through April 30, at least
  • Healthcare facilities like hospitals and nursing homes as well as adult care centers
  • Correctional facilities
  • Homeless shelters
  • Individual businesses that choose to mandate masks. State law allows local municipalities to opt for stricter standards around COVID if they so choose

