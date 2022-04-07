What’s behind the trend of women posting make-up free photos on social media?



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

What do Michelle Pfeiffer, Tyra Banks, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez and Helen Miron have in common?

Social media platforms not only harm adolescents, but can be detrimental to women as they age, so these women are fighting make-up selfies to embrace their age, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

“We’re constantly bombarded with images on our phones – five years ago, 10 years ago,” said New York-based psychiatrist Dr. As Samantha Boardman noted, “… it’s different over time and a reminder of how we do it.”

“We need to pay more attention to how social media affects women as they get older, because it makes older women feel as bad as teenagers, especially when a woman’s appearance doesn’t match her feelings,” she said.

COVID-19 Lockdown: What about the nostalgia for ‘Outbreak Era’? “

“I really want to see the real face of my age, so I don’t feel so alone in old age,” said 56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova.

According to the journal, middle age is often a time of high stress for women, as many are trying to balance careers, raise children and take care of elderly parents.

As older women begin to embrace their normal appearance, posting make-up selfies can be empowering.

“It’s satisfying to feel connected and you’re not alone in what you see, so I think there’s a generosity in it when it’s genuine,” Boardman said.

He warned that natural looks can sometimes be staged with products, treatments and injectables that contribute to that look, so when celebrities sometimes post “natural” hashtags, it should be supported by ring lights, concealed makeup and even a filter. Can Paper

Dr. Amy Wechsler, a New York-based psychiatrist and dermatologist, told the paper:

Some beauty brands, such as Milk, Dove and Ole, support this trend, using real photos that are not restored across the broad spectrum of many ages to show off the beauty of women in their lifetime.

But make-up-free selfies aren’t the only way middle-aged women can take care of their mental health – according to the Wall Street Journal, many are resorting to antidepressants.

But some doctors are concerned that antidepressants are being over-prescribed for symptoms that may actually be responsible for menopause, which is reported in the United States in middle-aged 51, according to a news report.

According to recent data, one in five women aged 40-59 and one in four women aged 60 or over have used antidepressants in the last 30 days between 2015 and 2018, compared to one in 10 for women aged 18-39. From the National Center for Statistics.

In general, women are at higher risk of depression than men, but the risk of depression is highest up to and after menopause. However, it is sometimes difficult to find the root cause of peri-menopausal symptoms, as hormonal imbalances during this period, which are responsible for common symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, can also affect a woman’s mood. Journal.

Government-led cowardly lockdowns have created a serious health crisis for teenagers as teachers’ unions push policy

According to the North American Menopause Society and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the most effective treatment for hot flashes and night sweats is hormone therapy with estrogen or progestogen.

But as women seek alternative therapies, many are “terribly afraid of prescribing hormones,” said Dr. Stephanie Foubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society and director of the Mayo Clinic Women’s Health.

So now scientists are trying to create anti-depressants that will address the symptoms of depression associated with estrogen withdrawal without the side effects of hormone replacement therapy, according to Dr. Peter Schmidt, head of the National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program. .

“Although I look at the women behind me with amazement and amazement, I like a little bit more in terms of representing age. So I hope that for women it feels like age is coming. One’s true beauty and character, and it should be celebrated. , Not deleted, “Porizkova said.