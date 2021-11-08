What’s going to change Whatsapp? If the official ID is not given then the account will be blocked

PhonePe and Google Pay, the other payment apps for payments, do not require users to verify their identity. Some apps, such as Paytm and MobiKwik, ask their customers to complete KYC verification.

The WhatsApp app is going to change soon, according to some media reports, the messaging app is going to bring a verification feature to make people’s account more secure. WhatsApp is no longer just a messaging app, but digital payments are also being made from it. On this one can make payment by verifying his account. For this reason, ‘Verification of your account’ feature is coming to make this app more secure. If you are running on your WhatsApp then you have to verify your account.

According to the report of the beta version, users will have to give their official ID to verify the WhatsApp account. For this, users can give any ID as an identity. However, no announcement has been made about the ID from WhatsApp yet. Whatsapp changes have been spotted in the beta version. In such a situation, it is not clear whether it is for India or any other country.

Please note that other payment apps PhonePe and Google Pay do not require users to verify their identity for payment. Some apps, such as Paytm and MobiKwik, ask their customers to complete KYC verification. WhatsApp Pay in Brazil requires users to authenticate payment using Facebook Pay.

Read also: EPFO: Pension will be available every month for life, apply online in the scheme of Employees’ Provident Fund

According to the messaging app, using WhatsApp Payments will make it easier for people to send money to their contacts or make payments through WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp also noted that the camera icon in Composer now lets users scan any QR code to make payments at over 20 million stores in India. With the verification feature, the problem of fraud in WhatsApp payments will be reduced. According to WhatsApp, your account will be secured. Even if there is any kind of problem, WhatsApp can inform in advance.