What’s Good, What’s Bad, and What’s Not in Facebook whistleblower’s testimony

Today let’s talk about Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before the Senate: the good, the bad, and what should happen next.

Haugen addressed a subset of the Senate Commerce Committee for more than three hours on Tuesday. She appeared calm, confident and in control as she read her opening remarks and answered questions from both sides. While she brought more specifics to her criticism than most Facebook critics — for example, she supports Section 230, and opposes the company’s breakup — she also called for declaring the company “moral bankruptcy.” needed.

“Becoming a nearly trillion-dollar company by buying our profits with our security”

“It’s not just a matter of a few social media users being angry or unsettled or radicalizing one side against the other,” Haugen told Congress. “It’s Facebook that is choosing to grow at all costs, becoming a nearly trillion-dollar company by buying out our profits with our security.”

The Senate largely ate it. Long frustrated by Facebook’s size and power — and, a suspect, by its inability to address those issues in any constructive way — senators floor Haugen to make their case. During a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower,” Haugen walked senators through most of the NS wall street journal‘s Facebook files, during her testimony touches on ethnic violence, national security, polarization, and more.

For their part, the senators sought to portray the hearing in historical terms. Comparisons were made over and over again to Big Tobacco and the “Big Tobacco Moment”. “This research is the definition of a bang,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who led the hearing.

On Facebook, the strategic response team drew a half-hearted smear on Haugen, noting that while at the company, she had “no direct reports” and “never participated in decision-point meetings with C-level executives.” took.” If there’s a point there, I missed it.

Ultimately, Haugen on Tuesday said little that wasn’t known before, either because he said it. 60 minutes or was it previously magazine Chain.

What he would have done, however, is ultimately garnering support in Congress for meaningful tech regulation.

Let’s go through Haugen’s testimony.

good parts

One, Haugen identified the actual harm being done to Facebook services. For example, she talked about documents indicating that using Instagram can lead to eating disorders in some teens. Often, discussions about the disadvantages of social networks are either abstract or emotional. The primary benefit of Haugen’s leaks is to bring some empirical rigor to those discussions – and to highlight the degree to which these issues are known, but not discussed, by Facebook executives. He is powerful.

In response, Facebook’s Monica Bickert told CNN The same research shows that most teens find that Instagram improves their well-being. But one of the most powerful moments of hearing came when Haugen noted that only 10 percent of cigarette smokers get cancer. “So the idea that 20 percent of your users are experiencing serious mental health problems, and that’s not a problem, is shocking,” she said, citing leaked data.

Two, Haugen highlighted the value of research in understanding problems and formulating solutions. For years now, we’ve seen Congress questioning Facebook based on fake anecdotes about who was censored or shadow banned, or which publisher was on a list of trending topics, whether or not any creative was not the end.

“The problems here are about the design of AI’s algorithms.”

Then, it was refreshing to see members of Congress wrestling with the company’s own internal data. Sen. Ted Cruz, rarely seen acting in good faith on a subject, put aside his questions about mass censorship from Hogen with data exploring the link between Instagram and self-harm. asked to ask about. Facebook would say, not incorrectly, that senators were largely cherry-picking with these questions. But we have to ground these discussions in some form or the other – why No Facebook’s own research?

Third, and perhaps most powerfully, Haugen helped move the discussion of forum problems away from the content of the speech he hosted and toward the design of the system. “The problems here are about the design of AI’s algorithms,” Haugen said, in response to a question about whether the company should be broken up. That didn’t solve anything, she said — the same engagement-based algorithms would likely cause similar issues within new baby Facebook.

Haugen presented the regulation of algorithms — specifically, banning engagement-based rankings like Facebook and Instagram — as a way to avoid the First Amendment issues that come with attempting to regulate Internet speech. As scholar Daphne Keller wrote, attempts to regulate speech algorithms would likely trigger a First Amendment investigation.

Still, Congress seemed receptive to the idea that it should focus on broad system incentives, rather than stunts such as recent efforts in Florida and Texas to force platforms to take down all speech regardless of content. Doing. The details get tricky, but that change would be welcome.

trouble spots

For all its positive aspects, Haugen’s testimony had some unfortunate aspects as well.

One, Haugen came across as a solutionist: someone who believes that any problem created by technology can also be solved by technology. This comes out most strongly in his advocacy for reverse-chronological feeds, which he argues would remove the incentive to share polarizing or harmful content.

Fox News viewership shifts more people’s political opinion than Facebook use

It seems to be true but only marginally. Polarizing and harmful content was often shared on Twitter and Instagram over the years that those services used reverse-chronological feeds. This doesn’t mean that reducing algorithmic amplification is a bad idea, or that Facebook shouldn’t research the issue further and share what it finds. But given the wide range of pitfalls identified in the Facebook files, I found it surprising that Haugen’s pet issue is feed ranking: I don’t believe it’s as powerful as others think.

My second, somewhat related concern, is that Haugen’s testimony contained tunnel vision. Those of us who are opinionated about social networks are forever at risk of attempting to solve society-level problems at the level of the feed. To avoid this, we have to bring other topics into the conversation. Topics like how America was becoming polarized long before the advent of social networks. Or research showing that long-term Fox News viewership shifts more people’s political opinion than Facebook use. Or for other reasons teens may be facing a growing mental health crisis, from growing inequality and housing insecurity to the threat of climate change.

It is possible to look at a subject from so many angles that you find yourself paralyzed. But it’s equally crippling to begin your effort to rein in Big Tech with the belief that if you can only “fix” Facebook, you’ll also fix society.

In the end, Haugen’s testimony focused on the documents rather than his own work at Facebook. I couldn’t be the only one to hear more about her time on the Civic Integrity team, and later about her work in counter-espionage. But senators were more interested in the eye-catching questions raised by the research they leaked.

This is understandable, but it also meant that Haugen had to regularly remind the subcommittee that they were asking him questions in which he did not have expertise. In my own conversations with current Facebook employees, this is the point that annoys me the most: Just because you found some document on the server, they tell me, doesn’t mean you can’t describe the underlying research. are eligible for.

There is an obvious solution to this – calling more qualified employees to testify! But in the meantime, I wish Haugen had taken more opportunity to discuss what he saw and learned with his own eyes.

what should happen next

The platform should take the events of the past few weeks as a cue to develop ways to regularly share internal research on topics of public interest, with relevant context and provide privacy-protecting methods to third-party researchers. With the data provided from. Facebook regularly tells us that most of its research shows people like it, and that the company’s market dominance suggests there’s probably evidence to support it, too. The company must show its hand, if only because soon enough governments will need it.

Haughan appears to have convinced Congress that Facebook is as bad as he feared

Congress should pass a law requiring large platforms to make data available to outside researchers to study subjects in the public interest. (Nate Persili argues that the FTC may oversee such a design.) I think it is in Facebook’s long-term selfishness to share more research and that the company should do so voluntarily. But to get an ecosystem-level view, we need more platforms to participate. Unless we want to rely on whistleblowers and random caches of leaked documents to understand the effects of social networks on society, we need platforms to make more data available.

what should congress do No Doo passes a comprehensive law that aims to solve every problem indicated in Haugen’s testimony in one fell swoop. Doing so would almost certainly reduce free expression dramatically, benefiting potential politicians at the expense of challengers and marginalised. Several bills introduced this year on these subjects have failed to address this. (until they Huh With this in mind, and dismissing dissent is their ulterior motive.)

Instead, I want Congress to do a better job of naming the real problem it is trying to solve. You very likely heard the hearsay: Facebook is too big. Facebook is very polarizing. Facebook doesn’t spend enough on security. Facebook is a national security risk. There is still no consensus on whether to prioritize any of this, and it is surprising whether this is the reason Congress has had so much trouble pushing any legislation.

Meanwhile, right or wrong, Haugen convinces Congress that Facebook is as bad as he feared, and the company’s own research proves it. While it may be simple, that narrative – Facebook is bad, a whistleblower proves it – Concrete on Capitol Hill is hardening rapidly.

The question, as always, is whether our rotting Congress will muster the will to do anything about it.

This column was co-published with platformer, a daily newspaper about Big Tech and Democracy.