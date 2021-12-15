What’s having trouble with you admitting to contesting the election? Rakesh Tikait was furious on this question, gave this answer

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait got angry when he was asked about contesting elections during an interview. He said something like this in response.

After the cancellation of all three agricultural laws, the farmers sitting on the border of Delhi started returning. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had said that by December 15, he would vacate the Ghazipur border. On the other hand, the homecoming of farmers was going on from the Singhu border as well. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Rakesh Tikait may contest the UP assembly elections going to be held in the year 2022. However, whenever he was asked about this, he seemed to refuse it.

Meanwhile, another interview of Rakesh Tikait is going viral. In this, he was asked the question, ‘News is being run in TV, newspaper that Rakesh Tikait will now contest elections.’ In response, he had said, ‘Is contesting elections a crime in the country? Or Rakesh Tikait has been banned by the Supreme Court that he cannot contest elections. We have said that we will not contest elections, but I do not understand why the same question is asked to me every time.

After this, he is asked the next question, ‘You tell that you will contest the election, what is the problem in this.’ He replies, ‘I don’t understand a thing. In every interview I am asked questions related to elections. I don’t know why these people get so upset about my contesting elections. I have made it clear many times before that we have nothing to do with the election. But when the same question is asked every time then anyone will get angry. Even if we fight, this law does not come under the category of crime.

Earlier, talking to ‘News18’, Rakesh Tikait had said that he would go to his village Sisauli after the agitation was over. Here he will stay for some time and after that he will meet the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Here he will go to raise the voice of the farmers. He had said, whenever a farmer calls us, we go. If some people think that we only visit the states having elections, then first those people should tell which elections are going to be held in these places.