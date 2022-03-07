World

What’s he up to? Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes appearance at Black church in Brooklyn

53 seconds ago
NEW YORK — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off a high-stakes political guessing game after suddenly showing up at a Black church in Brooklyn on Sunday to give an emotional and combative speech just as campaigns for statewide office are revving up.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, Cuomo’s first public appearance since his resignation has many wondering about his motives.

Cuomo posed for pictures, hugged lots and lots of of people — men and women — and even chastely kissed one woman’s hand at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church after emerging for the first time from his cocoon.

“So let me tell you my truth. I am truly, truly sorry. I’ve apologized many times and I’ve learned a powerful lesson and I’ve paid a very high price for learning that lesson,” Cuomo said.

The former governor said multiple times that cancel culture drove him out of office.

“Don’t underestimate the strength and the virulence of the cancel culture,” Cuomo said.

His appearance came after he began airing TV ads proclaiming his innocence. It was tantalizing red meat for the political world, because it came just as petitioning for statewide offices got underway. Traditionally, it’s a time for candidates to vie for pulpit space at the city’s Black churches.

Cuomo didn’t say what tricks he has up his sleeve, but he made it clear he’s up to something.

“They broke my heart, but they didn’t break my spirit. I want to take the energy that could make me bitter and use that energy to make us better,” he said.

But how?

Democratic political consultant Basil Smikle told Kramer rumors abound that Cuomo wants to run for something. Smikle wonders, however, whether seven months out of office is enough time for people to forget the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

“That’s the issue here. Are you giving voters an opportunity to miss you and miss your leadership before you come back? It’s just a little to soon right now,” Smikle said.

Smikle pointed out that Cuomo’s warm reception might be because some in the Black community thought he was driven out of office.

“There might be some in the Black community who feel he was railroaded, which I think is why going to a Black church on a Sunday made sense for him,” Smikle said.

“Folks here, not just here central Brooklyn, the whole Caribbean community, they have a love for Cuomo and they really wish he didn’t resign,” one area resident said.

“I think he should run again,” another person said, adding when asked if he should run for his old job, “For governor of the state of New York, yes.”

“He was such a wonderful governor. He provided so much for Brooklyn and I missed him being governor,” another resident said.

The big unanswered question is just what exactly is going on in the former governor’s mind? Sources told Kramer he wants to keep his options open and has the means to do it. He has $14 million in his campaign war chest.

Five district attorneys reviewed the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, and said while they found the women credible, they did not find grounds to bring charges.

