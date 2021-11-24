What’s Next for Angela Merkel?
They will be missed in less than two weeks: German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not be the longest-serving German chancellor after the country’s founding leader Otto von Bismarck.
When Helmut Kohl finally gave up the chancellor’s keys in 1998, he had spent 5,870 days in high office; If Olaf Schulz is sworn in as planned in early December, Ms Merkel will step down just days after her record-breaking second chancellor in post-war history.
Still, 16 years is a long time, and after spending nearly a quarter of her life at the top, many are wondering what Ms. Merkel can do next.
It’s been a long time since she left – she announced three years ago that she would not run for re-election. Rumors have been circulating ever since. Some saw her accepting a guest lecturer role at an American university, while others hoped she would work in a senior position in the European Union or another international organization.
What was clear from the beginning: She wanted to leave the office on her own terms, in her own time. “I want to find the right time to leave politics someday,” she told German photographer Hurlinde Koelbal in 1998.
Two years ago, when she experienced uncontrollable tremors, it seemed as if she would not reach the end of her term. Yet if Ms Merkel had fallen short of Bismarck in longevity, she would have shared with him the nickname “Iron Chancellor” and pulled.
At 67, Ms Merkel is still young enough to take on other challenges, but she has been particularly vocal about her retirement plans. Upon pressing, Ms. Merkel dismissed the notion that she had time to think about it, insisting that she would be able to focus on her next step only when she was out of the office.
“I think every government day should be taken just as seriously and always looked at with the same vigilance,” she said. “I believe in governing in the middle of life and as sensibly as possible, and I believe in doing so until the last day of my responsibilities.”
As that last day draws to a close, she begins to talk more openly about the need to take a break and think long enough to think about what really interests her. In an interview this summer after receiving her honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University – her 18th, the chancellor gave her first real insight into how she envisions her future.
“I’ll try to read something, then my eyes will roll because I’m tired, then I’ll get some sleep, and then we’ll see,” she said.
But when Parliament approved nine full-time staff members for her office as former chancellor, many quickly suggested that this was a large number for anyone planning to sleep in bed and read books.
“I would love to think carefully about what I want to do in this next phase of my life,” she said in September.
“Do I want to write? Do i want to talk Do i want to wander Do i want to stay home Do I want to travel the world? “Ms. Merkel said.” For that reason, I have decided that I will not do anything first, and I will see what happens. I think it is really attractive. “
#Whats #Angela #Merkel
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.