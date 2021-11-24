What’s Next for Angela Merkel?

What was clear from the beginning: She wanted to leave the office on her own terms, in her own time. “I want to find the right time to leave politics someday,” she told German photographer Hurlinde Koelbal in 1998.

Two years ago, when she experienced uncontrollable tremors, it seemed as if she would not reach the end of her term. Yet if Ms Merkel had fallen short of Bismarck in longevity, she would have shared with him the nickname “Iron Chancellor” and pulled.

At 67, Ms Merkel is still young enough to take on other challenges, but she has been particularly vocal about her retirement plans. Upon pressing, Ms. Merkel dismissed the notion that she had time to think about it, insisting that she would be able to focus on her next step only when she was out of the office.

“I think every government day should be taken just as seriously and always looked at with the same vigilance,” she said. “I believe in governing in the middle of life and as sensibly as possible, and I believe in doing so until the last day of my responsibilities.”

As that last day draws to a close, she begins to talk more openly about the need to take a break and think long enough to think about what really interests her. In an interview this summer after receiving her honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University – her 18th, the chancellor gave her first real insight into how she envisions her future.